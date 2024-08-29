GAME DETAILS

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium

When: 6:30 p.m., Aug. 31, 2024

Watch it on: ESPN+

All-time series: Texas Tech leads, 6-3

What you should know: Abilene Christian

Head coach: Keith Patterson (3rd season)

2023 record: 5-6

Projected conference finish: 6th (United Athletic Conference)

After an offseason filled with optimism and questions surrounding the makeup of the new rendition of the Texas Tech football team, the Red Raiders get to do it for real Saturday, playing host to Abilene Christian.

The season opener for Texas Tech, the game will be marked by the opening of the new South End Zone project, as fans will get to experience game day through a new lens in the multi-million dollar facility.

The Red Raiders lead the all-time series against the Wildcats, 6-3, though this will be the first time the pair have matched up since 1949. Tech, under third-year man Joey McGuire, did some soul searching in the offseason, aiming to build depth and bring along the youthful talent that hopes to make their mark as a generation that elevates the program to new heights.

ACU, led by former Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson, is also in its third season under the current regime after Patterson served under Matt Wells from 2019-21.

Patterson’s third season in charge in Abilene will feature him returning to play-calling duties on the defensive side of the ball. Patterson hired new coordinators on either side, bringing in Rick Bowie to lead the offense and Nick Holt to co-coordinate defense.

Selected to finish sixth in the UAC Preseason Poll, ACU comes to Lubbock boasting four selections to the UAC Preseason All-Conference team.

On offense, lineman Alan Hatten figures to star in the trenches, while Patterson’s defense is led by a trio of studs– linebackers Cirby Coheley and Darius Moore, and defensive back Elijah Moffett running the secondary.

The recurring storyline surrounding the contest is the prevalence of Texas Tech ties that will be present on the opposing sideline– the Wildcats feature seven former Red Raiders. Maverick McIvor, now in his sixth season and third in Abilene, will be given the keys to Bowie’s Air Raid offense.

With such significant changes to both sides of the ball, but more specifically on offense, preparation for this contest has been the most intriguing part of its buildup.