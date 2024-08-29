A look into Texas Tech’s season opener against Abilene Christian
GAME DETAILS
Where: Jones AT&T Stadium
When: 6:30 p.m., Aug. 31, 2024
Watch it on: ESPN+
All-time series: Texas Tech leads, 6-3
What you should know: Abilene Christian
Head coach: Keith Patterson (3rd season)
2023 record: 5-6
Projected conference finish: 6th (United Athletic Conference)
After an offseason filled with optimism and questions surrounding the makeup of the new rendition of the Texas Tech football team, the Red Raiders get to do it for real Saturday, playing host to Abilene Christian.
The season opener for Texas Tech, the game will be marked by the opening of the new South End Zone project, as fans will get to experience game day through a new lens in the multi-million dollar facility.
The Red Raiders lead the all-time series against the Wildcats, 6-3, though this will be the first time the pair have matched up since 1949. Tech, under third-year man Joey McGuire, did some soul searching in the offseason, aiming to build depth and bring along the youthful talent that hopes to make their mark as a generation that elevates the program to new heights.
ACU, led by former Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson, is also in its third season under the current regime after Patterson served under Matt Wells from 2019-21.
Patterson’s third season in charge in Abilene will feature him returning to play-calling duties on the defensive side of the ball. Patterson hired new coordinators on either side, bringing in Rick Bowie to lead the offense and Nick Holt to co-coordinate defense.
Selected to finish sixth in the UAC Preseason Poll, ACU comes to Lubbock boasting four selections to the UAC Preseason All-Conference team.
On offense, lineman Alan Hatten figures to star in the trenches, while Patterson’s defense is led by a trio of studs– linebackers Cirby Coheley and Darius Moore, and defensive back Elijah Moffett running the secondary.
The recurring storyline surrounding the contest is the prevalence of Texas Tech ties that will be present on the opposing sideline– the Wildcats feature seven former Red Raiders. Maverick McIvor, now in his sixth season and third in Abilene, will be given the keys to Bowie’s Air Raid offense.
With such significant changes to both sides of the ball, but more specifically on offense, preparation for this contest has been the most intriguing part of its buildup.
Keys To The Game
1. Get bodies involved
The Red Raiders' coaching staff has spent the bulk of the offseason singing their praises for the overwhelming depth they possess all around, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
In a game like this where Tech is expected to win by a substantial margin, the idea would be to let this depth shine and show off how easily rotating players in-and-out is expected to be.
Mentioned on Wednesday's edition of The Matador Report, this could potentially be a game where several younger players hit the field for some of their first action.
2. Get to the QB, early and often
If Rick Bowie's offense is being touted as descending from the Air Raid roots, opportunities should be aplenty for the Red Raider defensive line to get their stab at bringing McIvor to the ground, or pressuring him into bad throws at the very least.
Tying back into the depth component of Tech's squad, this is most prevalent in the defensive trenches and along the edge, where the Red Raiders feel they are at least two or three-deep in each of those spots.
3. Put the pieces together offensively
The offseason talk on what Behren Morton and this offense could have the potential to be in his first season as the day one starter will finally come to light Saturday.
This is the kind of game where teams aim to discover more about themselves than they do trying to solve how to take down the opposition.
Figuring out the right side of the offensive line may not be something that is completely accomplished this week, but it will be on display for all to see and is the first step to truly understand what that group will be.
