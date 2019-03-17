Texas Tech’s first round opponent was revealed on Sunday, and it’s the Northern Kentucky Norse of the Horizon League. The round of 64 matchup will be played on Friday March 22nd in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tip time is set for 12:30 pm central time.

Season outlook

Northern Kentucky is currently 26-8 this season, winning a share of the regular season Horizon League title with Wright State. The Norse won 3 straight games to win the Horizon League conference tournament to secure the guaranteed NCAA tournament bid. Overall Northern Kentucky has won 5 straight games and 8 out of 10. They had a home record of 17-1 (same as Texas Tech), went 7-7 on the road and were 2-0 on neutral courts.

Postseason History

Northern Kentucky became a Division 1 program for the 2012-13 season, so this is their 7th season in D1. This will be their 2nd NCAA tournament appearance, previously they made it in 2017 when they were a #15 seed and lost 79-70 against #2 seeded Kentucky. Last season Northern Kentucky made the NIT, where they lost @ Louisville in the 1st round. During their run in Division 2, the Norse made it to the championship of the NCAA D2 Tournament twice, losing in both 1996 and 1997.

Stats