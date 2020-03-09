With the addition of linebackers coach Kevin Cosgrove and associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator Derek Jones, Texas Tech looks to revive their defense, especially in the secondary after the departure of safeties coach Kerry Cooks.

The secondary

Looking at the secondary, Adrian Frye will return from his one season at safety back to cornerback. Penn State grad transfer Zech McPhearson will also make his return and stick at cornerback as well. Adam Beck got to see four starts last season recording 39 total tackles, including 29 solo and 3.5 tackles for loss. Houston Lamar product Alex Hogan is someone Jones said is a young guy that has a lot of potential. Last season, the rotation varied throughout the game and it will be interesting to see how coach Jones rotates, or if we will rotate, his secondary. Thomas Leggett and Damarcus Fields saw most starts in the 2019 season and look to be on the forefront on those rotations. Fields was essential leading the team in pass breakups with five and was second on the team with interceptions with three (first was Douglas Coleman III). Leggett was one of the many captains named throughout the season as the then-junior appeared in 11 of the 12 games last season. Leggett finished in the top-10 on the team with 42 tackles, 32 of those solo. Leggett also shared the team-high among defensive backs with six tackles for loss. That stat also tied third among all defensive players. Leggett is legit when it comes to tackling and looks to get more of that this coming fall.

Linebackers

In the linebacker core, the obvious loss will be Jordyn Brooks. However, three players will be following in Brooks’s footsteps; those are Riko Jeffers, Eli Howard and Xavier Benson. Jeffers will enter his senior year stepping into the stoplight of Brooks, looking to pick up where he left off as Brooks heads to the NFL Draft. Jeffers was a centerpiece on the Tech defense, opening the 2019 season with seven tackles against Montana State. The work continued as he went on to get 76 total tackles in his junior campaign, including two forced fumbles. Jeffers ended up earning Big 12 honorable mention accolades at the conclusion of the season, Benson, who appeared in all 12 games and started in 10 last season, notched 57 tackles, 36 of those being solo, recorded a sack and a quarterback hurry in there as well as racked up four tackles for loss, all these as playing as a redshirt freshman. Howard started all 12 games with the Red Raiders for the first time in his career. He was elected to the team’s captain circle, among five other junior representatives. Howard finished ninth in the Big 12 for sacks per game with 0.42 and was tied for fourth in the conference with five. Howard will enter his senior season with 30 career starts and 22 consecutive starts, which is currently the longest active streak among returners on the team. Note: It is also worth mentioning transfers Brandon Bouyer-Randle and Krishon Merriweather will also look to get in on the action at linebacker. This spot looks stacked at the moment.

Defensive line