A look at: OL recruiting around the Big 12
The Red Raiders landed a top target at offensive tackle yesterday when Mansfield Summit OL Jacoby Jackson pulled the trigger for the scarlet and black. Jackson was not only a Texas Tech priority, b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news