Texas Tech makes its return to the Sweet 16 after defeating Buffalo in the second round. The next opponent for the Red Raiders is the No. 2 seeded Michigan, a team that has defeated both Montana and Florida in its path to the Sweet 16. Here is a look at the man who leads the Wolverines, John Beilein, and his coaching career.

Beilein has been coaching basketball since 1975 with his first stint being at Newfane High School in New York from 1975-78. There, he was the junior varsity and varsity head coach. He moved on up to college basketball in 1978 when he began coaching the Erie Community College team. He coached Nazareth College for one year, 1982-83, before going to LeMoyne College in 1983-92. After his time at LeMoyne, he coached at Canisius College from 1992-97. Beilein then coached at Richmond from 1997-2002 before coaching at West Virginia, now in the Big 12, from 2002-07. From 2007 to now, he’s coached at Michigan.

Since he started coaching at Michigan, the Wolverines have been in the NCAA Tournament eight times. Twice has Michigan been in the National Championship but has lost both times. The last time, Michigan lost to Villanova in last year’s National Championship.

Overall, Beilein has a career record of 799-461. He sits in the top 10 of career victories for coaches in Division I as he has a winning record for 34 seasons and 20-plus wins in 22 seasons. He is also the most winningest coach in Michigan’s history.

On top of the NCAA Tournament appearances and successes, Michigan has also had two Big Ten regular-season titles and two Big Ten tournament titles.

Overall, Beilein has been in the NCAA Tournament 12 times and the Sweet 16 six times. The first time he was in the Sweet 16, Beilein’s West Virginia team defeated Texas Tech, 65-60, and lost to Louisville in the Elite 8 soon after.

Beilein has also been in the NIT six times and has won the Big Ten tournament championship in the past two years.

This year, Michigan is 30-6 overall and 15-5 in conference play and has defeated teams such as Villanova, North Carolina, Purdue and Ohio State in the regular season.

The Red Raiders will face Michigan on Thursday in Anaheim.