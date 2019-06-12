Texas Tech is on its way to play in its fourth College World Series in program history. The Red Raiders will start the action off against Michigan at 1 p.m. Saturday with the game being broadcast on ESPN.

It has been 35 years since the Wolverines have appeared in the College World Series. Michigan broke the streak after defeating UCLA in an upset. Here’s a brief history of Michigan in the postseason and what this year’s team looks like.

The Wolverines have been to the College World Series seven other times, including that visit 35 years ago in 1984, in the program’s history. Michigan has been a competitor in the NCAA Tournament 24 times, including 2019.

The first time Michigan made it to the College World Series was in 1953 which was also the same year they won the National Championship. The Wolverines have won the National Championship only one other time in 1962.

In that 1953 run, Michigan defeated Stanford, Boston College and Texas twice to win the title. In the 1962 run, the College World Series final went 15 innings but the Wolverines came out on top over Santa Clara.

This year, Michigan has gone 46-20 overall on the season and has defeated Creighton, Cincinnati and UCLA to get where the Wolverines are at now. Led by head coach Erik Bakich, the Wolverines are gunning for their third National Championship in history, while Texas Tech is going for their first.

The team is led by junior outfielder Jordan Brewer and sophomore outfielder Jordan Nwogu. Brewer has 75 hits on the year and Nwogu have 74. Four players on Michigan have accounted for 12 home runs on the year; Brewer, Nwogu, senior infielder Jimmy Kerr and sophomore outfielder Jesse Franklin. Pitching-wise, Michigan is led by junior right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann, who has pitched in 114 innings with a 2.59 ERA and 101 strikeouts.

Texas Tech and Michigan faced off earlier this season in a three-game weekend series in March at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders swept the Wolverines with big leads in two out of the three games. The Red Raiders made a strong first impression with a 11-2 win, then a 10-3 win.

The Wolverines made the third game a close one but the Red Raiders came out on top again, 8-5. Although, the regular season truly does not matter when it comes to the postseason, as Texas Tech learned that after going three games against Oklahoma State in the Super Regionals. The Red Raiders had swept the Cowboys earlier in the year. Given that Michigan was able to beat UCLA to get to the College World Series, it is looking to be a tougher matchup than last time.