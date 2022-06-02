A Look Ahead at UNC-Greensboro: Presented by Energy Renovation Center
UNC-Greensboro enters the Statesboro regional taking on the host, Georgia Southern, in the first round after winning the Southern Conference tournament with five-straight wins coming out of the loser’s bracket.
In the regular season UNCG finished with a record of 34-28 without facing a ton of power-five competition. The Spartans finished 1-6 against power-five competition which included multiple double-digit losses to Wake Forest and NC State.
Without winning the conference tournament, the Spartans would likely not be in the field of 64 after an up-and-down regular season and holding the 94th best RPI in the nation.
The Spartan lineup is led by a pair of standout hitters in second baseman Hogan Windish and left fielder Kennedy Jones.
Windish leads the team in OPS with a mark of 1.198, home runs, and extra base hits while carrying a whopping .704 slugging percentage.
Jones shows a little less power but is right there with Windish. Jones carries a 1.038 OPS into the tournament along with 11 home runs and 73 RBIs.
Windish and Jones are both very disciplined hitters as they walk at the highest clip on the team, but all of the hitters in the UNCG lineup draw a lot of walks. The team walks at a 12.8 percent clip with 284 free passes drawn this season, good for 36th in the nation.
The Spartan pitching staff lacks depth as three guys carry the majority of the load.
Starter Austin Parsley carries a 3.67 ERA in 110.1 innings with a 7.5 K/9 rate. Jared Mathewson carries a 4.70 ERA in 90 innings of work while Alex Hoppe, who has worked strictly out of relief, carries a 2.91 ERA in 65 innings.
The Spartans deploy three others who are around 50 innings pitched but no one else has over 20 innings of work this season.
