A Look Ahead at Notre Dame: Presented by Open Door FA

In the Statesboro regional, the Red Raiders are set to meet Notre Dame in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

After falling in the super-regional against eventual champion Mississippi State last season, the Fighting Irish head into the Statesboro regional after missing out on a hosting position after a 35-14 regular season and holding the 13th best RPI in the nation.

The Fighting Irish struggled in the ACC regular season, however, finishing with a 16-11 record. Notre Dame was swept by No. 12 national seed Louisville in March, swept by Duke in April, and dropped two of three to No. 6 national seed Miami to close out the regular season.

The Notre Dame lineup has a few hitters to look for, starting with the team leader in OPS and stolen bases, centerfielder Ryan Cole.

Cole, along with the rest of the Notre Dame lineup is active on the basepaths. Cole leads the team with 19 stolen bases without getting caught, but the Fighting Irish are third in the ACC with 64 stolen bases in 78 attempts.

First baseman Carter Putz leads the team in total bases and is second in batting average, only trailing David LaManna for the team batting title.