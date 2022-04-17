A Look Ahead at New Mexico: Presented by Energy Renovation Center

The Texas Tech baseball team will head into Albuquerque for a mid-week matchup against the New Mexico Lobos on Tuesday afternoon.

The matchup was originally scheduled for a two-game series, that would conclude the two-game home and home matchup between the teams but was dropped to a single matchup last week.

The Red Raiders had their way with the Lobos in Lubbock, sweeping the two-game set and outscored New Mexico 39-7.

Tech can use the mid-week to bounce back against the 14-21 Lobos, having lost four straight and seven of ten since the 28-2 victory over Kansas on April 2.

The Lobos come into the series having lost eight of their last ten, allowing ten or more runs in seven of those matchups.

Pitching:

The Red Raiders lack of pitching depth has been put on a pedestal in the last two weeks but was especially seen in the last mid-week matchup against Oklahoma in Amarillo when Tim Tadlock had to deploy nine pitchers.

Just like that matchup, Andrew Devine will likely take the ball for the Red Raiders in Albuquerque. Devine was solid for as long as he could go, turning in three innings of work allowing three hits and five walks while striking out three.

For the host Lobos, right-hander Tristin Lively will likely take the ball. Lively carries a 9.79 ERA and 2.29 WHIP and did not face the Red Raiders in their first matchup this season.

Hitting:

The Red Raiders offense has struggled mightily during this stretch, only scoring ten runs in the weekend series against the Horned Frogs and were shut down by Oklahoma for a long stretch of game in Amarillo. Tech will have the chance to rebound against a lowly Lobos pitching staff.

The Lobos offense is led by left fielder Lenny Junior Ashby, the only Lobo to carry an OPS over 1.000 with a mark of 1.017. Ashby has homered eight times this season and has tallied 22 extra-base hits.

Outside of Ashby, the Lobos offense lacks power numbers, but they’ve done well to get on base getting on at a .365 clip as a team.

The Lobos offense is coming off two high scoring performances against San Diego State, scoring 13 and 8 runs in losing efforts.

The game will be televised on the Mountain West Network and the Red Raiders will return home to take on West Virginia after the mid-week.