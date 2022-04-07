A Look Ahead at Kansas State: Presented by Energy Renovation Center

Starting Friday, the Texas Tech baseball team will open a three-game weekend set against Kansas State at Rip Griffin Park.

The weekend series will include a night start on Friday along with matinee affairs on Saturday and Sunday.

The Red Raiders are coming into the series after a tough mid-week series where they dropped both against Grand Canyon. Despite the late rally in the second game, the offense struggled to capitalize on a multitude of opportunities as they left 19 runners on base in the series.

Kansas State rolls into the Hub City having won their last two games including stealing the Sunday matchup against No. 6 Oklahoma State last weekend. The Wildcats are 15-13 overall this season but only have the one win in Big 12 play for a 1-5 record.

Pitching:

The Red Raiders will send the usual weekend trio of Andrew Morris (3.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP), Brandon Birdsell (2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP), and Mason Molina (4.55 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) to the mound this weekend.

Birdsell has been especially impressive this season, notching some notice from college analysts around the nation. Birdsell has graded out with the 17th best stuff in college baseball this season, according to Mason McRae’s Stuff+ model.