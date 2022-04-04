A Look Ahead at Grand Canyon: Presented by Energy Renovation Center

The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team is in Phoenix this week to take on Grand Canyon for a two-game midweek series that will conclude a five-game road trip.

The 24-6 Red Raiders are visiting the 18-11 Lopes Tuesday at 8 p.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m., the games will be televised on ESPN+.

The Lopes are coming off a 2-1 weekend against New Mexico State where Grand Canyon held one of the country's best offenses to nine runs, including a shutout on Friday.

Grand Canyon has played four D1 Baseball top 25 games this season and have gone 2-2, nabbing wins over No. 5 Oregon State and No. 11 Arizona.

The Red Raiders are likely to see right-hander Carter Young in the series, who has made his last three starts during a midweek series. Young carries a 5.22 ERA and 1.31 WHIP this season.

On the other side, Chase Hampton will likely start one of the games despite a relief appearance on Saturday. Hampton is down to a 3.96 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP after his inning in Lawrence.

The Grand Canyon offense has scored 182 runs in their 31 games and have a team OPS of .809.

The Lopes have two hitters that carry an OPS above 1.000, infielder Jacob Wilson and utility Juan Colato.

Wilson has hit eight home runs this season and his 18 extra-base hits have carried him to a .684 slugging percentage.

Colato has been similarly dominant but has added value on the basepaths. He leads the team in stolen bases with five, while carrying a .594 slugging with four home runs.

The Tech offense has been one of the most potent in the nation this year and added onto that with a season high 28 runs against the Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders will look to stay hot on offense and close out their road trip on a high note before coming back to Lubbock this weekend.