A Look Ahead at Georgia Southern: Presented by Open Door FA

The Statesboro regional host, Georgia Southern heads into the postseason as the No. 16 national seed, the lowest to host a regional.

The Golden Eagles will take on UNC-Greensboro in the opening round of the regional and will face the winner/loser of Notre Dame and Texas Tech in the second round.

The Golden Eagles ended their regular season 40-18 overall and 23-7 in Sun Belt conference play, carrying the 11th best RPI in the nation.

Georgia Southern is 3-6 in games against ranked opponents this season, which includes a sweep from Tennessee, taking one of three from Georgia, and taking two of three from Texas State in what was a crucial Sun Belt series.





The Golden Eagle lineup is headlined by slugging designated hitter Noah Ledford who leads the team in OPS and home runs while tallying 35 extra-base hits in 58 games this season.