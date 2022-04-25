A Look Ahead at Abilene Christian: Presented by Energy Renovation Center

On Tuesday evening, the Red Raiders will host Abilene Christian at Rip Griffin Park after the series victory over West Virginia over the weekend and the mid-week matchup will be televised on ESPN+.

The Wildcats head into Lubbock 19-20 on the season preparing for their third ranked game of the season as they split a home and home against TCU earlier in the season.

ACU heads into the Hub City after dropping a home series against UTRGV after a 7-5 loss in the rubber match.

After the weekend series where the Red Raiders pitching depth continued to be stretched, the Red Raiders look to win their 30th game of the season while looking to build on their 20-2 home record.

Pitching:

The Wildcats will go with a bullpen game on Tuesday and have a few options for the starting arm.

Max Huffling (4.33 ERA, 1.41 WHIP), Sam Berberich (6.30 ERA, 1.55 ERA, and Connor Carlton (7.88 ERA, 1.69 WHIP) are all options for the Wildcats’ starter in the mid-week matchup.

The Red Raiders will turn to Jamie Hitt, not Andrew Devine for the mid-week start, according to manager Tim Tadlock.

“We’re going to start Jamie Hitt,” Tadlock said. “You’ve got to kind of pick one, not to have on the Big 12 roster for the weekend.”

It sounded as if Devine, who has started the last three mid-week matchups, would get some work against the Wildcats, but Tadlock wants to keep him available for the weekend series against Baylor in Waco.

Hitting:

The Wildcats lineup is lead by centerfielder Grayson Tatrow and leftfielder Colton Eager.

Both carry an OPS over 1.000 while both being a threat on the base paths. Tatrow is 10-12 in stolen bases on the season while Eager is 7-8 in the category.

On the other hand, for the Red Raiders, Cole Stillwell is coming off a weekend where he went 5-12 with six RBIs and a home run. Similarly, Kurt Wilson homered twice in the series, good for five RBIs.