Texas Tech has landed it's highest-rated recruit of all time in Lake Belton's Micah Hudson. Hudson is not only Texas Tech's first ever five-star high school prospect, he's also the highest-rated wide receiver prospect from the state of Texas of all time (in Rivals database history) at No. 6 in the country. As the 11th five-star wide receiver from Texas, we take a look at how the other 10 faired at the next level.

Leggett committed to Miami as part of the 2004 class, where he had some great moments (led Miami in receiving yards as a junior) but also had a disappointing career all things considered. Leggett put up 85 receptions for 1375 yards and 11 touchdowns over four seasons as a Hurricane. He did not make it to the NFL.

Toliver was another player who had his ups-and-downs in college football. In four years at LSU Toliver totaled 126 receptions for 1820 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named to the SEC all-freshman team and won a national championship as a sophomore in 2008. That said, he went undrafted in the 2011 NFL draft and never recorded a single catch in the NFL. He did have some success in the CFL with close to 150 catches and over 2,000 career receiving yards.

Probably the biggest bust on this list was Metoyer, who originally signed with Oklahoma as part of the 2011 class. He failed to qualify academically and spent a post-grad season at Hargrave Academy in Virginia. He re-committed to Oklahoma in the 2012 class, but only played in 13 career games, putting up 19 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns. In 2013 he was reportedly suspended from school after being charged with indecent exposure.

Finally, we come to our first major hit. Waddle did it all at Alabama, winning the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2018, making All-SEC teams in 2019 and 2020, and going in the 1st round (6th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins. Waddle was and still is a stud, simply put. In three years in Tuscaloosa he put up 106 catches and 2016 yards from scrimmage. That's not even counting 733 punt return yards or 214 kick return yards. In total he scored 20 touchdowns. Waddle is still doing his thing at the next level, where he's one of the best offensive players in the NFL.

Wease is a guy who still has eligibility, but his time at Oklahoma did not live up to expectations. In four years as a Sooner Wease combined for 64 catches, 1044 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. After the 2022 season he transferred to Missouri, where he has two years left to play.

Bridges is another prospect who did not work out in Norman. He came in as a five-star wide receiver recruit but was moved between receiver and safety as a freshman, and could never gain a solid spot after that. He put up 9 receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns at Oklahoma across the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He was kicked off the Oklahoma team in 2021 after an incident and is now at East Los Angeles College.

Rockwall's Smith-Njigba was one of the bigger hits on this list, though he did most of his damage in only one year due to a hamstring injury as a junior. In 2021 alone, Smith-Njigba put up 95 receptions for 1606 yards and 9 touchdowns. That included a Rose Bowl game for the ages, where he set an Ohio State single game and FBS Bowl record for receiving yards with 347 in Ohio State's win over Utah. Smith-Njigba was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft and is expected to make his NFL debut this fall.

Demas' story isn't over, but to date it has been wildly disappointing. In two seasons at Texas A&M he combined for 15 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown. He was suspended during the spring of 2022 due to multiple off-the-field incidents and left the program. In February 2023 he committed to Garden City Community College.

One of the top prospects out of the DFW area in recent years, Evan Stewart is coming off an excellent freshman season at Texas A&M. He put up 53 catches for 649 yards and 2 touchdowns despite not having any consistent quarterback play. Stewart's arrow is way up, and he is in line for a breakout sophomore season in College Station.