A friendship formed 40 years ago helped bring Adams & Cooper back together

Four years coaching together helped create a coaching bond between Mark Adams and Rick Cooper. The last 36 years of friendship brought the two West Texas coaching legends back together for one final ride.

Adams landed his dream job last April 6 as the Red Raiders’ new coach. He spent the next few weeks assembling his staff and his mind kept wandering back was Cooper, his one-time assistant at Wayland Baptist, his protégé and somebody who became a lifelong friend.

Cooper resisted at first, his life headed in a new direction after his recent retirement as the Wayland Baptist athletic director and with a newly constructed house in Canyon. There are four grandkids to spoil and the 63-year-old Cooper was eager for that phase of his life.

“Every time I called him, we’d talk about the new job and he was always changing the subject,” Adams said with a smile.

Adams didn’t relent and finally convinced Cooper to come aboard as his Chief of Staff. Pretty quickly, reticence gave way to excitement and the realization that working together is a nice twist of destiny for both men as they arrive at the stretch run of their professional lives.

Now, six months into their second stint together, Cooper calls his new post a dream job as well.

“I'm a guy who banged around at lower levels most of my life, and now Coach Adams is giving me this chance at a Power 5 school with a really bright future, and I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Cooper said. “I'm here for the experience of a lifetime. It's a dream come true for me, too, and I’m really glad to be here.”

Turn back the clock 40-plus years, and that same enthusiasm was present when Adams was a young first-time head coach at Clarendon Junior College and Cooper was a recent Wayland Baptist graduate who was on the Pioneers’ basketball staff.

First impressions weren’t a strength – Adams reports that Cooper showed up to recruit Clarendon players wearing jeans and an untucked shirt – but something between the two men quickly meshed. Shortly after that, Adams landed the job at Wayland and inherited Cooper as his assistant.

After a rocky 0-6 start in their first season together, the Pioneers found their groove with then 25-year-old Adams and 23-year-old Cooper as the brain trust. Wayland won 20 games that first season and soon began a run of three consecutive appearances at the NAIA Tournament, including a national runnerup finish in 1985.