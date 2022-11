Today is the start of the early signing period and Texas Tech commits Drew Steffe and Jason Jackson both plan to sign their letters of intent today with the Red Raiders. RedRaiderSports.com caught up with the two commits to hear what they have to say about their special day.

"Signing to play Division 1 college basketball has been my dream ever since I started taking basketball seriously, it’s crazy to me that I did that but it’s even crazier where I’m doing it at. I’m doing it at one of the best colleges and programs in the whole country and I can’t even put it into words how excited I am to go to Texas Tech. I’m going to bring everything Once I get to Tech, I want to be the best player and student I can possibly be while I’m there. Time to go win a national championship now!" Steffe and Memorial HS will begin their season Friday, November 11th at 7:00 in a non-district game vs. Martin.

Drew Steffe

"Signing today is one of the best things in my life due to the fact that I am the first person in my family to go to college. I feel as if it is giving me a new opportunity to start a new life and become a different person.” Jackson and Riverview HS will begin their season Monday, November 21st at 7:00 in a non-district game vs. Booker.