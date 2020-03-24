News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 07:09:21 -0500') }} football Edit

A closer look at Texas Tech's 2021 offensive line offers

Magnolia OL Matthew Wykoff recently named Texas Tech in his top 7 (Texas Tech Athletics)
Magnolia OL Matthew Wykoff recently named Texas Tech in his top 7 (Texas Tech Athletics)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Recently, we took a closer look at Texas Tech's 2021 tight end offers and today we look at another vital position on offense in the offensive line.Tech has signed just two high school offensive lin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}