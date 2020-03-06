A closer look at Texas Tech’s 2021 defensive line offers
2021 recruiting is in full swing with the coaches set to host over 20 priority prospects for spring practice this weekend.The coaches will try to add to a class that currently has two (2) commitmen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news