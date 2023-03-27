An intriguing, athletic multi-sport star was one of a handful of visitors on campus for Texas Tech's Junior Day earlier this month.

Though South Oak Cliff's Trey Jackson arrived in the 806 without an offer from Tech, that quickly changed following a conversation with tight ends coach Josh Cochran.

Now Jackson is one of the top prospects at the tight end position for the Red Raiders in his class.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Jackson for his reaction to the offer, thoughts on the overall visit and more.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Jackson also holds offers from Arkansas State, Illinois State, Jackson State, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, North Texas, Rice, Texas State and UTSA

... Some of Jackson's offers are to play wide receiver, but Texas Tech is recruiting Jackson as a tight end

... Jackson is also a standout on the court, and he was recently named District 11-5A 1st Team All-District in basketball

Relationship with coach Cochran: "It's good. It feels like a family already just with him being there.

He likes that I can be in multiple positions. So I won't just be in one position, I can be used in multiple positions. And the aggression that I have."

What stood out from his Junior Day visit: "The people. They're very, very nice. They treat everybody like family, like they've been knowing each other for a long time. That's one thing that really stood out the most is just the family. The coaching staff, the coaches are family and they all talked to us and treated us like we're a part of the family, so yeah."