5 Takeaways from Texas Tech's win vs. FIU

Start me up

After three games of dress rehearsal time, starting slow seems to be the norm for this Texas Tech, which has fallen behind in each game, with the opponent scoring first in two of those and the Red Raiders trailing at halftime twice. While that might be edge-of-the-seat frustrating to watch, it hasn’t been harmful so far on the way to the program’s first 3-0 start since 2017. Think of the Red Raiders as a moody teenager: They aren’t always eager to jump out of the bed in the morning, but there is plenty of energy once they shake the cobwebs and get going. The good news is that there are clearly adjustments getting made by coaches and, more importantly, the players – some schematic, some from the shoulders up.

Play-action game was a welcome sight

Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie regularly dialed up play-action looks for quarterback Tyler Shough and it was effective. The Red Raiders sputtered on their first series, so when the third one commenced, Cumbie got his crew comfortable by pounding away on the ground with Xavier White and that opened some doors. Once the FIU defense had to focus on the running game, Shough took advantage with effective fakes and found open receivers with the extra time afforded by the play call. Leaning on play-action makes a lot of sense for an offensive line that has proven strong at run-blocking but has had struggles in pass protection.