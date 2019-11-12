We caught up with Nimari Burnett on his decision today to commit to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. We appreciate him taking a few minutes to speak with us on this very busy and exciting day.

Texas Tech has been recruiting you since Assistant Coach Ulric Maligi was hired at Texas Tech. What ultimately made you decide on choosing the Red Raiders?

"I decided to choose Texas Tech because of the winning culture, a great head coach like Chris Beard, and the way I felt home on my official visit."

When did you know or decide Texas Tech was the place you wanted to be?

"Two days after my official visit, I just knew."

What did the coaches and players on the team say to you when you told them you wanted to commit?

"They were super excited and also a bit surprised."

How excited are you to be playing alongside the other two 2020 committed players, Micah Peavy and Chibuzo Agbo?

"I'm very excited because I love playing with other great players. It leads to winning."

What are your thoughts on what you have seen from Texas Tech through their first two games this season?

"I think their defensive intensity stands out and they will once again be a top team in the NCAA tournament."

Do you have any plans to return to Lubbock for a game this season?

"My school season at Prolific Prep conflicts with the Texas Tech schedule, so I doubt it. Wish I could."

How is your team at Prolific Prep looking this year?

"We are looking very deep and talented."

Is there anything else you want to tell Red Raider Nation?

"I'm on my way, so get ready to go back to the Final Four! Guns Up!"



