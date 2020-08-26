RedRaiderSports - 4-stars for QB commit Morton

4-stars for QB commit Morton
The Rivals national team is rolling out a rankings update for the 2021 class this week, and the updated position rankings were released this morning.
Eastland quarterback and longtime Texas Tech commitment Behren Morton is now listed as a four-star prospect.
What you need to know...
...Morton was originally offered by the previous coaching staff, and announced a 're-offer' after camping with Texas Tech on June 14th, 2019
...the 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback announced his commitment to Texas Tech on October 15th, 2019
...earlier this summer, Morton was named a finalist for the Elite 11 competition and apparently impressed at the national event
Behren Morton (@BehrenMorton) with a dime here — one of many during his 19-throw Pro Day script tonight #Elite11 @TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/qzt980iSuj— Ronny Torres (@RonnyTorresSS) July 1, 2020
Morton is now listed as the No. 8 overall dual-threat quarterback in the country, and the list includes nine (9) prospects from the state of Texas.
The quarterback talent across in the 2021 class around the state of Texas is loaded, and as the No. 8 overall prospect, Morton jumped a handful of prospects who were previously ranked ahead of him.
Around the state - Dual-threat QB
3. Jalen Milroe* - Alabama
5. Preston Stone* - SMU
7. Sawyer Robertson* - Miss St.
8. Behren Morton - TTU
9. Demetrius Davis - Auburn
10. Eli Stowers - Texas A&M
12. Kaidon Salter - Tennessee
13. Kyron Drones - Baylor
25. Lucas Coley - Arkansas
*Rivals250 prospect
This is a current snapshot of Morton's ranking history since March of 2019, and the state rankings will be updated later in the week.
Again, his performance at the Elite 11 last month certainly helped here, as the Rivals national team was able to see him compete against the nation's best signal callers.
From National Recruiting Director, Mike Farrell...
Morton is a big kid with a live arm who was accurate throughout. He has an elongated delivery but it doesn’t seem to hamper him and the ball arrives quickly. He throws receivers open well. He’s a good get for Texas Tech.
Morton spoke with our colleagues after the Elite 11 ended, and shared his thoughts on the event and overall competition.
Morton begins his senior season this weekend as Eastland hosts Wall, and RedRaiderSports will be there to cover the game.
As a sophomore, Morton finished with 2,435 yards and 18 touchdowns to four (4) interceptions passing along with 146 yards and four (4) touchdowns rushing - earning the District 3-3A-I Offensive MVP.
As a junior, Morton finished with 2,766 yards and 29 touchdowns to five (5) interceptions passing along with 156 yards and six (6) touchdowns rushing - again earning the District 3-3A-I Offensive MVP.
The now four-star prospect will graduate high school early this semester and join the Texas Tech roster next January.
He chose the Red Raiders over offers from Baylor, TCU, Texas A&M, Washington State, USC, Kansas, Boston College, SMU, Wisconsin and several others.