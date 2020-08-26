RedRaiderSports - 4-stars for QB commit Morton

The Rivals national team is rolling out a rankings update for the 2021 class this week, and the updated position rankings were released this morning.

Eastland quarterback and longtime Texas Tech commitment Behren Morton is now listed as a four-star prospect.

What you need to know...

...Morton was originally offered by the previous coaching staff, and announced a 're-offer' after camping with Texas Tech on June 14th, 2019

...the 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback announced his commitment to Texas Tech on October 15th, 2019

...earlier this summer, Morton was named a finalist for the Elite 11 competition and apparently impressed at the national event