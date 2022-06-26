Official visit season has come and gone, with all of Texas Tech's commits and some top remaining targets making their way to Lubbock for their official visit.

Humble wide receiver Tyrone West, who visited the weekend of June 17-19, was one of the earlier commits in the class, and he has remained solid with the Red Raiders despite seeing an uptick in his recruiting ranking and picking up some new offers.

RedRaiderSports caught up with West to recap his visit, his relationship with the staff, status of his commitment and more.

What you need to know...

... West picked up his offer from Tech back on November 9th, 2021, the day after Joey McGuire was officially announced as Texas Tech's new football coach.

... Since his commitment in late January he has picked up additional offers from Memphis, Prairie View A&M, UTSA and Utah.

... As a junior, West was named District 21-6A 2nd Team wide receiver.

Texas Tech official visit highlights: "When we got there the first thing we did they took us to eat, we kinda like bonded with the coaches. After that we had different tours and meetings. Meeting the whole coaching staff and seeing what they're about. Really just trying to feel a vibe for the school."