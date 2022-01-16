Texas Tech football has seen an uptick in recruiting since Joey McGuire got the job, and that trend appears to be continuing into future classes with prospects such as Mansfield's Brenden Jordan making the drive out to check out what Lubbock and the Red Raiders have to offer.

What you need to know...

... Jordan announced his offer from Tech back on November 15th, 2021

... In addition, he also holds offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois State, Kansas, Mississippi State and USC

... Per his MaxPreps page, Jordan made 55 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and forced three fumbles as a sophomore in 2020. His junior season stats were not readily available

... Rivals ranks Jordan as the No. 229 recruit in his class, the No. 43 player in Texas and the No. 14 prospect among safeties

Texas Tech visit: "We took a tour around the campus and got to take pictures and talk to the coaches."

Tech coaches: "I talked to James Blanchard and Joey McGuire himself the most. They really set the tone early with me and coach McGuire sat and ate with me and my family for 30-45 minutes."