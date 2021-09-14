4-star PG Pop Isaacs breaks down Texas Tech commitment

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams wants to do things differently than his predecessor. After years of motion offense and no true point guard running the show, one of Adams' first big targets after he got the job was to go find him one.

Mission accomplished.

One of the best point guards in the country, Coronado's (NV) Pop Isaacs, committed to Texas Tech last week after taking his official visit to the 806.

Isaacs says it was his relationship with the entire staff, but especially Adams, Sean Sutton and Barret Peery that helped shape his decision in becoming a Red Raider.

"I have a great relationship with all three of those dudes. My dad has known Sean Sutton for a really long time, like 30+ years long. Me and him built a great relationship, just talking on the phone for 20-30 minutes at a time.

Coach Adams, I have a great relationship with him. Once he got the job and then really this summer me and him started talking, we build a great relationship. Once I got to campus that's when I knew the type of dude coach Adams really was, I knew that he really cared about his players and stuff like that.

Coach Peery, that's another great guy. He sends me a picture or a quote every morning, just like some motivational stuff. So I love coach Peery but I have a great relationship with all the members of the staff."

Without a true point guard on the roster, Isaacs says he sees the opportunity for him to come in and earn immediate playing time in Lubbock next season.

"They didn't tell me I was going to come in and start but that's obviously the plan. They didn't have a point guard, and I came there to be that point guard. Coach said they plan to use in me a lot of ball screens, to make plays for myself and others, and he sees me making a big impact right away."

Isaacs took his official visit to Texas Tech on the weekend of September 4th, and saw all he needed to in his time on campus to make his decision. By September 9th, Isaacs released his commitment video and officially announced his intentions to play at Texas Tech.

"One of the highlights of the visit for me was the first night I got there, I think Friday night, after we went to dinner. Coach Adams kinda surprised me, we went to the football field and all the players were out there. Every single one just playing football. We were on the football field for probably an hour just playing football, throwing routes, kicking field goals. Just having a great time, vibing out there, it was a great night."