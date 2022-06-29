4-star Micah Robinson updates recruitment, talks interest in TTU

RedRaiderSports caught up with Robinson to update his recruitment, his relationship with the Texas Tech staff, status of his commitment and more.

The Texas Tech staff has contacted and offered a handful of recruits since this period started, one being four-star small forward Micah Robinson from Southern California Academy who has held an offer from the Red Raiders since May 7th, 2021. Robinson took an unofficial visit to Lubbock in late October last year, he recaps the visit, HERE .

June 15th 2022, the NCAA direct contact period had begun for the Class of 2024 where college basketball coaches are permitted to make unlimited calls and texts to rising high school juniors.

Interest in TTU? "I am highly interested in Texas Tech. I feel like from what I’ve seen so far, I would fit in perfectly with the program."

Contact with Tech coaches: "When I initially talked to Tech it was with with Coach Williams mostly but recently I have been in contact with one of the new assistants, Coach Pinkins. We’ve talked a couple of times since June 15th and we’ve started to develop a small relationship."

Official visit plans? "As of right now, I am not sure where I will take official visits, although, Texas Tech is definitely in my mind for a place where I’d want to visit officially."

Schools standing out? "I have talked to a few schools since June 15th, but the ones that are standing out the most to me right now are Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Kansas, LSU, and TCU."

What factors your college decision? "The main factor that will decide where I go, is finding a program where I'd be able to play and where I am needed. Being able to play is the most important thing, so finding that spot is going to have a very large impact on my decision.”

Timeline for a commitment? "I would ideally like to have a top 6 or 8 around the middle of my junior season so that I can hopefully commit near the end of my junior season."

What is the best part of your game? "My game is very versatile and I feel I can contribute in a lot of different ways but the main three things I would say are my willingness to get everyone involved, my defense, and my skill set for my size. Getting everyone involved is a skill I believe is very under-looked with the way things are and I take pride in my defense, especially because it is one of the most important factors in winning."

Talks with recruits teaming up at TTU? "That's funny because just the other day, after two of my old teammates Jamie Vinson and Chance Puryear received offers from Tech, I was talking with another teammate from that team who received an offer from Tech for football, and we were just talking about how that experience would be if we did ultimately all end up going there."

Improving your game? "I am hoping to improve on my assertiveness on offense. As I mentioned, I like to get others involved, but sometimes I’m too passive on the offensive end and I’m looking to show that I can be an efficient scorer while also being a playmaker."

Last season as a sophomore, Robinson averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists for Greenhill HS in Frisco, Texas.