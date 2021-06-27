Texas Tech hosted seven (7) prospects for official visits this weekend. The highest rated of the group, according to Rivals, was Broken Arrow's Maurion Horn.

Horn comes in as a 4-star prospect, the #213 recruit in his class, a top five (5) player in Oklahoma and the #10 ranked athlete in the country.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Horn following the visit to recap his time in Lubbock and more.

What you need to know...

... Horn announced his offer from Tech back on April 10, 2020.

... In addition to Texas Tech, Horn recently took an official visit to Baylor

... Horn, who plays both sides of the ball for his team, put up 1,591 total yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. His defensive stats were not available.

... Tech is also recruiting Horn's teammate, ATH/DB Robert Spears-Jennings as a part of the 2022 class

Tech official visit: "Friday when we got there I met with all the coaches, talked to all the coaches. That was the first time I got to see them face-to-face in person. After that we got to take pictures and stuff.

The main things I took away from the visit are that the coaches are real and I liked how much of the town looks so much like Tulsa. Everything is just close together which I liked. They also have a good business program."