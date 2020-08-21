RedRaiderSports - 4-star linebacker Harold Perkins wants to visit Texas Tech

4-star linebacker Harold Perkins wants to visit Texas Tech
The first outside linebacker to receive an offer from Texas Tech in the 2022 class was Cypress Park's Harold Perkins, and it's easy to see why. The 14-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, Perkins was recently ranked by Rivals as a 4-star recruit, the No. 127 prospect in his class and the No. 16 recruit in Texas.
What you need to know...
... Perkins announced his offer from Tech back on July 26
... In total Perkins holds 25 offers, including Big 12 programs Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas
... In 2019, Perkins totaled 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Perkins' off-season: "My off-season has been crazy to say the least. I picked up 25 offers so that was pretty cool. To stay busy I’ve been working out literally everyday, I feel like I’m falling behind if I don’t do something towards football daily. I’ve been getting my training with Antonio Cromartie, learning how to be even more versatile. If I’m not doing that I’m either hooping with my AAU team, The Defenders, or playing Call of Duty."
Texas Tech coaches: "I talked with coach Tommerdahl. He told me he really likes what I can do from a football standpoint. He told me I’m very high on their board of 2022 guys. I’m looking forward to talking with everyone and hopefully getting a virtual visit set up real soon."
#AGTG We’ve been waiting on this one! I’m happy to announce that after a conversation with @MTommerdahl I have received an offer from The Texas Tech University! #WreckEm #GunsUp pic.twitter.com/uCQgDV9Jbo— Harold Perkins ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HP113k) July 26, 2020
Why he wanted a Tech offer: "I wanted that offer bad because I hear nothing but fun, good things about Tech. Between Coach Herb (Herbert Frazier), Coach (DeMarcus) Felton and Coach Cho, they are always talking about Lubbock and saying how they would love to go back to those times. So I'm thinking me and Coach Herb the same person, so if they had fun I know me, Jaiden (Robertson), Donovan (Green) and Pat (Williams) will."
Relationship with coach Herbert Frazier: "Man that’s my dude for real! I got with Coach Herb really off some luck. So he’s close friends with Jaiden (Robertson's) dad who coached me, Jai and Donovan (Green) in basketball. Coach Herb started his 7v7 team last year when we were freshmen. He wanted all of us to play but we thought we all were hoopers lol. Now he’s one of the people besides my mom I talk to about everything. It’s more than just football, a coach-player relationship we talk about real life. He only tells me all the football stuff about Tech. The cool thing is he never pushed Tech on me he always tells me to find my perfect fit no matter the school. Now I have heard things about Tech when I’m listening to them talk, but it’s more about people and life in Lubbock."
Virtual visits and schools he wants to see: "I’ve taken a few virtual visits this summer, the best one was Auburn hands down. Texas A&M and Florida were good too. When we can go on visits again I want to go to all the Texas schools for sure, if possible."
Junior year goals: "Personally, I want to lead my team to the playoffs. Whatever it takes. I don't care about the numbers as long as I’m helping us win. I know all that will come if we are winning. I just want to win."