RedRaiderSports - 4-star linebacker Harold Perkins wants to visit Texas Tech

The first outside linebacker to receive an offer from Texas Tech in the 2022 class was Cypress Park's Harold Perkins, and it's easy to see why. The 14-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, Perkins was recently ranked by Rivals as a 4-star recruit, the No. 127 prospect in his class and the No. 16 recruit in Texas.

What you need to know...

... Perkins announced his offer from Tech back on July 26

... In total Perkins holds 25 offers, including Big 12 programs Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas

... In 2019, Perkins totaled 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Perkins' off-season: "My off-season has been crazy to say the least. I picked up 25 offers so that was pretty cool. To stay busy I’ve been working out literally everyday, I feel like I’m falling behind if I don’t do something towards football daily. I’ve been getting my training with Antonio Cromartie, learning how to be even more versatile. If I’m not doing that I’m either hooping with my AAU team, The Defenders, or playing Call of Duty."

Texas Tech coaches: "I talked with coach Tommerdahl. He told me he really likes what I can do from a football standpoint. He told me I’m very high on their board of 2022 guys. I’m looking forward to talking with everyone and hopefully getting a virtual visit set up real soon."