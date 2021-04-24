RedRaiderSports - 4-star JUCO forward Langston Wilson talks Texas Tech interest, recruitment

4-star JUCO forward Langston Wilson talks Texas Tech interest, recruitment
One of the top junior college players in the country is at the top of Texas Tech's recruiting board.
Georgia Highlands College forward Langston Wilson previously committed and signed with Alabama, but recently decided to open things back up and is now in heavy contact with the Red Raider coaching staff.
"I've spoken both of the assistant coaches and the head coach as well. I talked to the strength and conditioning coach, I talked to the athletic trainer. Kind of the whole staff."
Wilson recently completed a virtual tour with the coaches where he got to see the Womble and other parts of campus. Wilson came away very impressed to say the least.
"Yes, we had a Zoom call yesterday actually. I got to see the entire practice facility, the training facility, the arena. Kind of where the coaches offices are and where they stay and all that type stuff. It was nice, man.
My takeaway from that was their athletic training facilities are top of the line and state of the art. Honestly, seeing all that stuff was kind of crazy. They have things like the cryochamber they have for recovery for the players. Not many schools have that. Just seeing that and having that is kinda crazy. A lot of people and a lot of schools, if they want to go to a cryochamber they have to go to a separate building or entirely separate company to do so. So for them to have that, that was a huge takeaway.
And then the practice facility, they told me how they were installing the video board in there so that they can pump the crowd noises from the opposing team during the week they're playing. So as they're going over plays or when they're going over film and things like that, they can play specific plays or specific scenarios on the screen so you can see it in real time.
They don't save any pennies at the athletic programs. They make sure they put all the time and all the money and resources into the basketball program and athletics in general so their student athletes can be the best they can be."
As a sophomore, the 6-foot-9 Wilson averaged 9.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He shot 58 percent from the field, 29 percent from deep and 57 percent from the line.
College coaches across the country are lining up for his signature, and Wilson believes his best basketball remains ahead of him.
"I'm kind of like clay, honestly. Just a blank mold of clay, you can mold me into any type of way, into any type of player you want me to become. That's the biggest thing I feel like the coaches like about me. My best basketball is ahead of me.
I have a lot of growing to do in the weight room, skillset wise and things like that. As far as potential goes they've really looked into that, and they see that I have the ability to become a great player."
With so many options, Wilson plans on narrowing his options down in the near future, focusing on a select few schools before making any decisions. Expect the Red Raiders to remain high on his list.
"Really I'm just narrowing everything down. Starting with fit and opportunity is the main thing for me. At this point in time I want to go into a situation where I can play immediately. I'm not asking for anything to be promised but I should be put into a situation where I'm able to work my way into the rotation and play good minutes. Just a situation where I'm able to play through mistakes and things like that.
So that's really the main thing for me and just my comfortability level with the staff. In some situations you may talk to one coach and that's just how it always is and feeling more comfortable than talking to another coach. So that's another big thing with me is talking with my family and my junior college coach, I lean heavily on them as well."
Wilson says he doesn't have a specific date for a commitment announcement but that he doesn't want to miss any summer classes or an opportunity to bond with his new teammates. With recruits set to enroll the first week of June, for a decision to be made sometime before then.
"As far as timeframe wise I don't have a set one. The only set date I have is I want to move in and have my decision made before summer school. I don't plan on missing any summer sessions at whatever school I do choose. So that's probably the big thing for me.
I feel as though I'll have a set list of schools I'll move forward with, but I don't think I'll be public about it and do the whole social media thing. I think I might just inform those schools and let those schools know specifically and just go from there."