RedRaiderSports - 4-star JUCO forward Langston Wilson talks Texas Tech interest, recruitment

One of the top junior college players in the country is at the top of Texas Tech's recruiting board.

Georgia Highlands College forward Langston Wilson previously committed and signed with Alabama, but recently decided to open things back up and is now in heavy contact with the Red Raider coaching staff.

"I've spoken both of the assistant coaches and the head coach as well. I talked to the strength and conditioning coach, I talked to the athletic trainer. Kind of the whole staff."

Wilson recently completed a virtual tour with the coaches where he got to see the Womble and other parts of campus. Wilson came away very impressed to say the least.

"Yes, we had a Zoom call yesterday actually. I got to see the entire practice facility, the training facility, the arena. Kind of where the coaches offices are and where they stay and all that type stuff. It was nice, man.

My takeaway from that was their athletic training facilities are top of the line and state of the art. Honestly, seeing all that stuff was kind of crazy. They have things like the cryochamber they have for recovery for the players. Not many schools have that. Just seeing that and having that is kinda crazy. A lot of people and a lot of schools, if they want to go to a cryochamber they have to go to a separate building or entirely separate company to do so. So for them to have that, that was a huge takeaway.

And then the practice facility, they told me how they were installing the video board in there so that they can pump the crowd noises from the opposing team during the week they're playing. So as they're going over plays or when they're going over film and things like that, they can play specific plays or specific scenarios on the screen so you can see it in real time.

They don't save any pennies at the athletic programs. They make sure they put all the time and all the money and resources into the basketball program and athletics in general so their student athletes can be the best they can be."