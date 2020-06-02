4-star guard Emanuel Sharp talks Texas Tech offer, overall recruitment
The Red Raiders recently picked up their first 2021 commitment when John Paul II wing Jaylon Tyson committed to the staff, but it's never too early to look ahead to the future.
A 2022 recruit with a handful of offers so far, including one from the Red Raiders, is Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (Florida) shooting guard Emanuel Sharp.
What you need to know...
... Sharp picked up his offer from Texas Tech on September 20th, 2019
... At the moment Sharp also holds early offers from Florida, SMU and South Florida
... Sharp's high school coach is his dad Derrick Sharp, who starred at USF in the early 90's before a 18 year career playing in Israel, the last 15 of which were with Macabbi Tel Aviv.
Coaches contact: "As a 2022 recruit I haven't really had much contact with the coaches. When Tech offered they spoke to my dad but I haven't spoken to any of them yet."
Strengths as a player: "A lot of coaches tell me I'm a combo guard. I can score, I can get my teammates involved, I can shoot very well and I can get to the rim."
Israeli national team: Sharp grew up in Israel while his dad was in his playing days, and got the chance to play for the Israeli national team at the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championships. Emanuel showed out too, averaging 25 points and 6 rebounds a game.
"It was a great experience. I got to experience a different type of competition overseas, it's a little different than the United States. It was a lot of fun and it was a great experience. I would love to go back, I was going to do that this year until the coronavirus put everything on pause but if it hadn't happened I would have loved to go back."
Other schools standing out: "Right now I'd say no schools are standing out, I'm keeping my options open and every school is great."
Goals for junior year: Sharp played his sophomore season at Blake HS in Tampa, Florida before transferring to his current school Bishop McLaughlin Catholic.
"I would love to go further in the playoffs and be a state title contender. It would be great to win a state championship at my new school."
Staying busy during quarantine: "Every day I'm getting some work in. Conditioning, I've been working with a trainer every other day with strength and conditioning, working on my agility. That's pretty much it."
As a sophomore at Blake HS, Sharp put up a tremendous stat line of 31.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.5 steals while draining 78 3 pointers and shooting 47/33/81 from the field.