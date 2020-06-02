The Red Raiders recently picked up their first 2021 commitment when John Paul II wing Jaylon Tyson committed to the staff, but it's never too early to look ahead to the future.

A 2022 recruit with a handful of offers so far, including one from the Red Raiders, is Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (Florida) shooting guard Emanuel Sharp.

What you need to know...

... Sharp picked up his offer from Texas Tech on September 20th, 2019

... At the moment Sharp also holds early offers from Florida, SMU and South Florida

... Sharp's high school coach is his dad Derrick Sharp, who starred at USF in the early 90's before a 18 year career playing in Israel, the last 15 of which were with Macabbi Tel Aviv.

Coaches contact: "As a 2022 recruit I haven't really had much contact with the coaches. When Tech offered they spoke to my dad but I haven't spoken to any of them yet."