 RedRaiderSports - 4-star Frisco Liberty receiver Evan Stewart talks Texas Tech offer
Evan Stewart (#1) on the move
One of the top players in the country for the 2022 class in Frisco Liberty receiver Evan Stewart, so it's no surprise the Texas Tech coaches threw their hat in the ring with an offer over the weekend.

... Tech became offer No. 22 for the 6-foot-1, 175 pound wideout

... Stewart also holds in-state offers from Baylor, North Texas, SMU, TCU, Texas and Texas A&M.

... Stewart is currently rated as a 5.9 4-star recruit and in the top 100 recruits nationally.

