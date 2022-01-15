2023 Round Rock defensive tackle Ansel Nedore recently picked up his first two offers - from Texas Tech and Baylor - and will see both programs later this month.

Nedore's offer from the Red Raiders came just a week after the official hiring of head coach Joey McGuire, and the 6-foot-3, 255 pound prospect has quickly risen up the recruiting big board in Lubbock.

What you need to know...

... Nedore announced his offer from Texas Tech on November 16th and from Baylor on December 21st

... In addition, Nedore visited TCU for their game vs SMU back in September

... Nedore was named the District 25-6A Defensive Lineman of the Year following his junior season

... Per his MaxPreps page, Nedore made 57 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries and one sack as a junior

Reaction to picking up his first offer from TTU: "I didn't expect the offer at all but it just felt good. All the hard work that I've been putting in finally paid off. It felt good."

Texas Tech coaches: "Coach (James) Blanchard, he's been texting me for a little bit. Our relationship is pretty good, we text here and there. The defensive line coach, (Zarnell) Fitch he said that he likes my twitchiness."