RedRaiderSports was on hand Sunday afternoon at the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 camp at Richardson high school.

One of the prospects in attendance was Waxahachie cornerback and Texas Tech commit Calvin Simpson-Hunt.

Simpson-Hunt competed well at the camp, showing plus athleticism and ball skills which is why he's ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect and one of the top 50 corners in the country.

What you need to know...

... Simpson-Hunt announced his commitment to Texas Tech on November 22nd, 2021

... Since the commitment, Simpson-Hunt has continued to pick up offers, and his offer list now stands at 14 programs

... Per his MaxPreps page, Simpson-Hunt was credited with 29 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, one sack and one interception in 2021

... As a junior, Simpson-Hunt was named District 11-6A 1st team All-District at cornerback

Goals at the camp: "I'm just trying to see what I can do against these other top players that are here."

Mentality when facing top WR's: "I just compare them to my own wide receivers, which I believe are some of the best in the district. So I just see what they can do compared to him and I adjust if they're different."

Texas Tech coaches: "My relationship with the Tech coaches continues to grow. Coach Blanchard, coach McGuire, they contact me more than any other coach. We talk on the phone, it's good.

When they call me one of the best corners in the country, I take that as a compliment. It makes me want to keep playing, it's like motivation to keep playing and doing my best."