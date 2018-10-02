Texas Tech basketball fans were getting antsy. Despite having several highly rated recruits visit campus in the last few weeks, Texas Tech sat without a 2019 commitment with about six weeks until the early signing period. That all changed on Monday evening when College of Southern Idaho forward Khalid Thomas announced his decision to pull the trigger for the Red Raiders.

Thomas, who took his first and only official visit to Texas Tech the weekend of the West Virginia football game, knew right away this was the place he wanted to be.

"The visit overall was a really solid visit, it was everything I was looking for and more. I realized how hands on and involved not only the coaches were but the fans too about the basketball team. When I got there it made me feel really wanted and needed and it made me feel good. So you know I really enjoyed it and I really liked what Texas Tech has going on and I saw myself being a part of it."

For Khalid it wasn't just one part of the visit that stood out to him, it was everything throughout the entire weekend.

"It was all really good, just how friendly everyone was out there. It really felt like a family atmosphere and that was a big thing I was looking for in a school. It was the only visit I took and it made me feel like I didn't need to take any other visits. I was sure right then, right after the weekend."