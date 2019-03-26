The Rivals Camp Series always brings out the best of the best, and the 2019 edition was no different, as some of the top talent in the state of Texas was in attendance.

That included The Colony corner Christian Gonzalez, who had had his way with wide receivers for most of the day. What you need to know... ... Gonzalez currently holds 22 total offers, including 15 from Power 5 schools. ... Texas Tech offered Gonzalez back on January 20th. ... Gonzalez recently cut his list down to a top 8 and Texas Tech made the cut along with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Ole Miss, Purdue and Missouri.

"I like that the coaches are really easy to get along with. They're great at building relationships and I just like the small town. You go there and it's all about Tech. " — Christian Gonzalez on what stands out about Texas Tech

Junior Day: Christian visited Lubbock back in February for the program's first Junior Day, and says that a month later the thing he liked the most was the atmosphere and the college town vibe. Coach Kerry Cooks: "Coach Cooks, I've been talking to him because he came from Oklahoma. So I've been talking to him and our relationship is pretty good. We talk probably every day so it's all good. He says he likes my length as a defensive back and just my versatility."

Easy to see why The Colony DB Christian Gonzalez (@chrisgonzo28) is one of the top DB’s in the state. Recently named #TexasTech in his top 8 #GunsUp #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/xPDs44zDD5 — RedRaiderSports.com (@RedRaiderSports) March 24, 2019