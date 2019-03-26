Gonzalez loves the environment at TTU
The Rivals Camp Series always brings out the best of the best, and the 2019 edition was no different, as some of the top talent in the state of Texas was in attendance.
That included The Colony corner Christian Gonzalez, who had had his way with wide receivers for most of the day.
... Gonzalez currently holds 22 total offers, including 15 from Power 5 schools.
... Texas Tech offered Gonzalez back on January 20th.
... Gonzalez recently cut his list down to a top 8 and Texas Tech made the cut along with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Ole Miss, Purdue and Missouri.
Junior Day: Christian visited Lubbock back in February for the program's first Junior Day, and says that a month later the thing he liked the most was the atmosphere and the college town vibe.
Coach Kerry Cooks: "Coach Cooks, I've been talking to him because he came from Oklahoma. So I've been talking to him and our relationship is pretty good. We talk probably every day so it's all good. He says he likes my length as a defensive back and just my versatility."
Other schools: Other than Texas Tech, Christian says that Notre Dame, Colorado, Ole Miss, Baylor, Purdue and Missouri are some of the other schools standing out for him right now.
Visit plans: "I think I'm going to Colorado in June for my first official visit, but we haven't finalized it yet. I also plan on going to Notre Dame."
Commitment timeline: While things can change, Christian says that in a perfect world he will announce his commitment a week before the start of his senior year.
The Colony teammates: Texas Tech is also heavily recruiting The Colony's Keith Miller and Myles Price. Christian says that the trio have talked about teaming up in college. "Yeah we've discussed it. It would be pretty fun to play in high school together and then go onto college. Myles was just at Tech the other day (March 22), I was going to go but I didn't get to make it."
Rivals Camp: Competing against some of the best receivers in the state at Rivals Camp, Gonzalez says his mentality coming in was to go and have a good day and win at least 80% of his reps.