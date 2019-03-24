Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-24 07:23:07 -0500') }} football Edit

3/22 visitor reactions

Evab3lhlcvcfjejwwdxr
Phillip Smitherman
Rivals.com
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports.com
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

While Texas Tech basketball was busy in Tulsa, Texas Tech football hosted a small group of unofficial visitors back home in Lubbock on Friday. The RedRaiderSports.com team caught up with some of th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}