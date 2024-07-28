Pflugerville (TX) Weiss WR Tylan Henderson was the youngest of the prospects in attendance yesterday. The 2028 wideout hails from the same high school as '24 safety Peyton Morgan. Henderson caught up with me recently to recap the visit.

"The visit was really nice. We got to see the new south side of the end zone, the offices, the recruiting lounge, gameday locker room. That was pretty fun, after that we got to tour the campus, and then we went to the pool at some point."