2027 QB Tam Anderson enjoys spring visit to Lubbock

Texas Tech and General Manager James Blanchard recently hosted 2027 quarterback prospect Tam Anderson for a spring football visit, continuing to build relationships with one of the early standouts in his class.
Anderson, who was named the District 9-5A Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, has already caught the attention of the Red Raiders, earning an offer from the program back in February.
As a young signal-caller with plenty of upside, Anderson is a name to watch as his recruitment unfolds, and Texas Tech is making an early push to get in the mix.
RedRaiderSports spoke with Anderson following the visit for his reaction to the trip.
What you need to know...
... Texas Tech was the first program to offer Anderson on February 15th, 2024. He has since added an offer from Sacramento State.
... As a sophomore Anderson went 78/150 (52% completion) for 680 passing yards yards, 5 passing touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He also added 856 rushing yards and 11 more scores on the ground.
... Beaumont West Brook finished 4-6 in 2024.
... The Red Raiders have not signed a prospect from Beaumont West Brook in Rivals database history, though linebacker Ty Ardoin, who played at Texas Tech in the late 1990's, hailed from West Brook HS.
How Texas Tech got involved: "Actually, I wasn't even in contact with them at first, like, they hit me up. I sent my film out to a lot of coaches and I didn't send them my film. However, they just hit me up one day, and it was like, 'Yo, you're good. You got a number?'. I was like yes sir, and I sent them my number and stuff. It just starts from there, just built the relationship."
Earning first offer from TTU: "It meant a lot to me because it showed how much work I've been putting in, and other people is seeing that, and they were the first person to see it. So I was really grateful for that."
Connection with James Blanchard: "The connection popped off the rip because he's like from my area so he knows my family. He's really energetic and that's how I am too. So we connected very well."
Highlights from Tech visit: "The highlights of the visit was that they already knew who I was was. I didn't really have to introduce myself, they were coming up to me and shaking my hand and sounded very happy that I was there.
The facility is amazing. We actually had got lost in there at first."
Dream school growing up: "As of right now we're just trying to get our table ready first. I don't really have any dream school. I mean, my dream school just a school, any school that would develop me, academic wise, on the field, off the field and stuff like that."
Plans to return on visit to Lubbock: "Yes sir, they talked to me about coming to a camp, you know, junior day, game day visit and stuff like that."
Other upcoming visits: "Yes sir, I think I'm going to visit SMU on April 18th. And I think TCU too at some time."
