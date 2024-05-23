2027 Anna OL Peyton Miller picks up offer from Texas Tech
Two of the hardest things to do in sports are to win a championship and receive a scholarship. Only a few can achieve one or the other, so when an athlete accomplishes that feat, it is something special.
For 2027 Anna (TX) High School offensive lineman Peyton Miller he was able to do that as a freshman. He helped lead the Coyotes to the Texas 4A-Division I state championship and picked up his most recent offer from Texas Tech on May 20.
RedRaiderSports spoke with him to get his thoughts on the Red Raiders and his recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Along with Texas Tech, Miller also has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas State, and Tulsa.
... He helped Anna win the Texas 4A-Division I state championship, which was their first in school history.
... He was named a District 8-4A First-Team All-District selection and to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America team.
... He also competes in wrestling and track for the Coyotes throwing the Shot Put.
The 2023 season: "Winning the state championship last year was a great experience, especially since it was my freshman year. I also got to play with my brother CJ Miller, who was a senior. He was named the defensive MVP of the state championship game."
The recruiting process: "The recruiting process is very fun but also very stressful. That's because the coaches can't really contact me, so it's kind of one-sided.
Receiving an offer from Texas Tech: "It was great! My grandparents went to school there and are alums, so this offer was a big one from a family standpoint. It was also cool because a lot of our coaches are from the Lubbock area, including Coach Parr, who coached at Lubbock Coronado. So, they have a strong connection with the Texas Tech coaches. It was a good experience and an excellent offer to have, for sure."
Connection with the Texas Tech coaches: "Coach Kenny Perry came to our school today, and I got to talk to him for a while. It was great talking to him, and he told me that all the coaches, including head coach Joey McGuire and offensive line coach Clay McGuire, loved my film and were excited to be offering me. Today was the first time I had talked to anyone on the Texas Tech staff, but our coaches have a great relationship with them."
Camps and visits: "I have a couple, and Texas Tech is one of them. I am also looking at Penn State, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, and maybe Ole Miss. We are looking at the farther schools to get a look at them. I have been to Texas A&M, Baylor, and Nebraska, but the most recent visit I had was to Oklahoma, where I went to their spring game. That visit was good, and there were a lot of people there because of the spring game."
Other programs in the mix: "I have had a few camp invites from schools like LSU, Alabama, Georgia, and others. I'm hoping that further down the road, I could get an offer from them, which would be great!"
Thoughts on the Texas Tech football program:"I think they are a great program, and I feel that they are getting better every year. And you can't get and hear more about Texas Tech than the coaches here in Anna. They talk it up like it's the best place in the world, and I would love to go out and see it. It sounds like a great place to be."
Where Tech ranks on his list of schools: "They are most definitely near the top of the list! They are right up there with the more prominent schools because I know it's a good school. So, I know it's going to be one of my top schools for sure throughout the whole recruiting process."
The off-season: "The off-season is going great. I have just been working on foot speed and strength, trying to get faster every day, working on the craft, and trying to get better. We also just completed our first Spring football game, which went great."