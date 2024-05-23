Two of the hardest things to do in sports are to win a championship and receive a scholarship. Only a few can achieve one or the other, so when an athlete accomplishes that feat, it is something special.

For 2027 Anna (TX) High School offensive lineman Peyton Miller he was able to do that as a freshman. He helped lead the Coyotes to the Texas 4A-Division I state championship and picked up his most recent offer from Texas Tech on May 20.

RedRaiderSports spoke with him to get his thoughts on the Red Raiders and his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Miller also has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas State, and Tulsa.

... He helped Anna win the Texas 4A-Division I state championship, which was their first in school history.

... He was named a District 8-4A First-Team All-District selection and to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America team.

... He also competes in wrestling and track for the Coyotes throwing the Shot Put.

The 2023 season: "Winning the state championship last year was a great experience, especially since it was my freshman year. I also got to play with my brother CJ Miller, who was a senior. He was named the defensive MVP of the state championship game."

The recruiting process: "The recruiting process is very fun but also very stressful. That's because the coaches can't really contact me, so it's kind of one-sided.

Receiving an offer from Texas Tech: "It was great! My grandparents went to school there and are alums, so this offer was a big one from a family standpoint. It was also cool because a lot of our coaches are from the Lubbock area, including Coach Parr, who coached at Lubbock Coronado. So, they have a strong connection with the Texas Tech coaches. It was a good experience and an excellent offer to have, for sure."