2026 Southlake Carroll wide receiver Brock Boyd was one of several recruits to make their way to Richardson Berkner on Sunday afternoon to take part in the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase.

Boyd was one of the more-highly recruited prospects in attendance, as the 6-foot-2, 170 pound playmaker already holds 11 offers to his name following his sophomore season.

RedRaiderSports was on hand at the NLA Showcase and caught up with Boyd for the latest.

What you need to know...

... Boyd picked up his Texas Tech offers back on June 16th, 2022. The Red Raiders were his first offer.

... Since then Boyd has picked up additional offers from UTSA, North Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Nebraska, Baylor, Austin Peay, Vanderbilt. SMU and Toledo

... As a sophomore Boyd put up 58 receptions for 825 yards and 7 receiving touchdowns, per his MaxPreps.com profile. Following the season Boyd was named District 4-6A 1st team wide receiver for his efforts.

... On the track Boyd put up personal record times in the 200 meter (22.14 seconds) and the Triple Jump (42-feet, 6 inches) this past spring

... Brock Boyd is the younger brother of Texas Tech junior wide receiver Brady Boyd

Goals at NLA camp: "Just trying to prove myself. Just show everybody I'm one of the top recruits in the class of 2026"



Note: Boyd would go on to win wide receiver MVP honors at the camp

What earning the Texas Tech offer meant to him: "I mean, it was everything. It changed my entire perspective on football. It gave me so many opportunities for life. I'm forever grateful for it. It really opened up my recruiting early."

Gameday visits to Tech and watching Brady Boyd play: "Yes sir, I was able to make a couple. It was fun watching him play. That's something cool, watching your brother play college football."