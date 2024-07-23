2026 Arlington (TX) Martin weakside defensive Jesse Ford was offered by Texas Tech last July 20. It was one of his earliest offers that he picked up, which now stands at 18.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Ford also has offers from Nebraska, Texas A&M, Baylor, TCU, Houston, SMU, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma State, San Diego State, Pittsburgh, Tulsa, Kansas, Ole Miss, UTEP, Washington State, and Kansas State.

... Last season, he finished with 40 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 10 games for the Warriors, per his MaxPreps page.

... He was named the 8-6A All-District Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

... He also competes in track and field, where he throws the discus and shot put.

... Currently unranked on Rivals, Ford is rated as a four-star prospect per 247Sports, ESPN and On3.

The recruiting process: "It's been a blessing. Sometimes, it gets to be a lot, but the fact that I can say that is just a blessing from God. I didn't really think I would come this far, but I did, and I'm proud of myself. The recruitment part is still a little confusing to me at times, but I'm still getting the hang of things."

Receiving his offer from Texas Tech: "It was awesome!!! I was actually on a lake trip with friends, so the fact that he offered me at that time just made it better. I know the coaches love me, and I know I would have a great relationship with them even though I haven't met all the coaches yet. I talk to coach C.J. Ah You a lot. He's a great dude and believes in me. I can just tell we are going to build a great relationship."

Thoughts on the Texas Tech football program: "They develop players. I like a school that develops players and doesn't just give up on a player because they aren't good enough or are not at the starting position yet."