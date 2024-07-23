2026 WDE Jesse Ford talks Red Raiders interest and recruitment
2026 Arlington (TX) Martin weakside defensive Jesse Ford was offered by Texas Tech last July 20. It was one of his earliest offers that he picked up, which now stands at 18.
RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Ford also has offers from Nebraska, Texas A&M, Baylor, TCU, Houston, SMU, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma State, San Diego State, Pittsburgh, Tulsa, Kansas, Ole Miss, UTEP, Washington State, and Kansas State.
... Last season, he finished with 40 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 10 games for the Warriors, per his MaxPreps page.
... He was named the 8-6A All-District Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
... He also competes in track and field, where he throws the discus and shot put.
... Currently unranked on Rivals, Ford is rated as a four-star prospect per 247Sports, ESPN and On3.
The recruiting process: "It's been a blessing. Sometimes, it gets to be a lot, but the fact that I can say that is just a blessing from God. I didn't really think I would come this far, but I did, and I'm proud of myself. The recruitment part is still a little confusing to me at times, but I'm still getting the hang of things."
Receiving his offer from Texas Tech: "It was awesome!!! I was actually on a lake trip with friends, so the fact that he offered me at that time just made it better. I know the coaches love me, and I know I would have a great relationship with them even though I haven't met all the coaches yet. I talk to coach C.J. Ah You a lot. He's a great dude and believes in me. I can just tell we are going to build a great relationship."
Thoughts on the Texas Tech football program: "They develop players. I like a school that develops players and doesn't just give up on a player because they aren't good enough or are not at the starting position yet."
Other schools in the mix: "I am hearing from Florida State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Texas, TCU, and Missouri."
Visits and camps during the off-season: "I went to the TCU Mega Camp and also visited Texas A&M."
The off-season: "It is going well. I'm just working on my craft. I'm getting better at my pass rush and quickness, for sure. And that is every day, Monday-Saturday."
Looking ahead to the upcoming season: "I have a few goals of mine that I for sure want to achieve. I want to double my sacks and quarterback pressures, maybe even my tackles. I want to be way more physical than last season because this next season is personal. I definitely want to be quicker to the ball. For the team, we have been doing great. I want to get past the 2nd round of playoffs this year. We have some great athletes that I think can help us do so."
******************************************************************************************
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.