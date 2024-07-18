Maddox Quiller received an offer from Texas Tech after attending the Red Raider prospect camp on May 31. The offer was the first for the 2026 athlete from Pflugerville Hendrickson High School.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the camp and his first offer.

What you need to know...

... Quiller also has an offer from Houston.

... As a sophomore, he finished with 42 tackles, 10 passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble in 10 games for the Hawks.

... He also plays basketball and competes in track and field, where he does the triple jump.

The recruiting process: "I'd say my recruitment has been pretty slow. It has picked up a bit since I got the offer, but I wouldn't say I'm being heavily recruited at the moment."

Camp at Texas Tech: "The camp was great. I enjoyed learning a lot from the coaching staff, and my energy was high.

Getting the offer from Tech was a great moment for me. Especially with it being my first offer, I felt great at that moment, and I hope for many more to come."

Overall message from the Tech coaches: "Coach Marcel Yates and Coach James Blanchard are who I connected with the most, and a message I can say I took away from the camp was to be open and ready to listen."