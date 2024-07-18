2026 Pflugerville ATH Maddox Quiller picks up first offer from Texas Tech
Maddox Quiller received an offer from Texas Tech after attending the Red Raider prospect camp on May 31. The offer was the first for the 2026 athlete from Pflugerville Hendrickson High School.
RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the camp and his first offer.
... Quiller also has an offer from Houston.
... As a sophomore, he finished with 42 tackles, 10 passes defended, an interception, and a forced fumble in 10 games for the Hawks.
... He also plays basketball and competes in track and field, where he does the triple jump.
The recruiting process: "I'd say my recruitment has been pretty slow. It has picked up a bit since I got the offer, but I wouldn't say I'm being heavily recruited at the moment."
Camp at Texas Tech: "The camp was great. I enjoyed learning a lot from the coaching staff, and my energy was high.
Getting the offer from Tech was a great moment for me. Especially with it being my first offer, I felt great at that moment, and I hope for many more to come."
Overall message from the Tech coaches: "Coach Marcel Yates and Coach James Blanchard are who I connected with the most, and a message I can say I took away from the camp was to be open and ready to listen."
Thoughts on the Texas Tech football program: "The Texas Tech program, from the little bit that I experienced, was great. The way things were run and the energy they brought to it was good."
The off-season: "My off-season started late because as soon as football ended, I got straight into basketball for a bit. But after basketball season, my performance in the weight room has skyrocketed, and now I'm focused on building my endurance to go both ways this upcoming season."
Looking ahead to the upcoming season: "Last season started off great. We got off to a good start, but injuries kind of derailed our season towards the back end. My goals as a player are to earn more offers and make as many plays as possible for my team to win. As a team, we want to make a playoff run."
