2026 Georgetown (TX) East View outside linebacker Tieson Ejiawoko picked up his offer from Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire back in January 2024.

The offer was his sixth overall, and he's since added a couple more from North Texas and Oregon State.

Texas Tech, however, is one of the programs towards the top of Ejiawoko's mind as he moves ahead in his recruitment.

RedRaiderSports caught up with the 6-foot-3, 225 pound defender for the latest.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Ejiawoko also holds offers from Bethune-Cookman, Connecticut, Houston, North Texas, Oregon State, UNLV and Washington State

... As a sophomore Ejiawoko was named the District 11-5A Defensive Newcomer of the Year

... Ejiawoko throws the Shot Put where he set a personal record throw of 43' 5.5" for East View's Track & Field team

Overall recruitment: "You know, of course I'm trying to get back to as much coaches as possible. Really just trying to check out everybody's program, see what I like. What fits best for me. Texas Tech, it's been probably one of my more interested schools, and I really appreciate coach McGuire and the whole coaching staff for really showing a lot of interest in me. It most definitely means something.

With all the coaches and stuff texting me, I just take it day-by-day, just get my work done and do what I need to do in order to try and get to this next level."

How the Tech offer came together: "I went to a (Texas Tech) camp last summer. At that time they weren't really looking at me, because I was still a freshman going into my sophomore year and I didn't really have any varsity film, so to get out there and feel what the coaching was like, that was great. My defensive coordinator, he has a great relationship with coach (Joey) McGuire and sent him my film and just told him that I was one of those guys to get on. Coach McGuire made it happen, he offered me and we just went on from there."

Camp plans this summer: Ejiawoko planned on camping at Texas Tech again this summer but a back injury unfortunately didn't allow for that to happen.

"No sir. During the off-season I had a back injury, a lower back injury, so I didn't really start coming back into the sports stuff until a week or two after that camp. It was still strained and stuff like that so I wasn't really doing much."