One of the standout prospects at Rivals Camp Dallas earlier this spring was 2026 Klein (TX) HS offensive guard Nicolas Robertson.

At the time of the camp Robertson held 10 offers to his name, but has since added some major programs to his list such as LSU, Missouri and Texas.

Texas Tech offered Robertson back in June 2023, and the Red Raiders have continued pursuing the talented interior lineman.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Robertson from Rivals Camp to get the latest on his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Robertson holds 15 offers to date. Texas Tech is one of them and so are Big 12 programs Baylor, Houston and TCU among others.

... Robertson took an unofficial visit to Texas Tech for a spring practice on March 29th

... As a sophomore Robertson was named District 15-6A 1st Team All District Offensive Lineman

... Texas Tech recently signed tight end Mason Tharp out of Klein HS as part of the 2021 class

What he showed at Rivals Camp: "Definitely for sure that I can play inside if I really needed to. Be more versatile, center, guard, it doesn't matter."

Spring visits: "I went to go see Texas A&M, I went to go see TCU and then I went to Texas the other day too."

Texas Tech visit: "It was great, it felt like home really because most of every single Bearkat that came from Klein almost went to Texas Tech. I already knew the coach, he seemed like a good guy. It's just amazing."