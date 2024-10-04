2026 OL Aiden Martin talks Red Raiders, upcoming visit

As Texas Tech continues finding new targets for the 2026 class, one of the latest recruits to earn an offer from the Red Raiders is Tulsa (OK) Berryhill offensive tackle Aiden Martin.

Martin announced his offer from Texas Tech - his second overall offer - and General Manager James Blanchard on October 1st, the same day Martin would also announce plans to visit Lubbock for Texas Tech's game vs Baylor later this month.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Martin to gather his reaction to the offer and his overall recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Along with Texas Tech, Martin also holds an offer from Tulsa

... Martin set a PR in the Shot Put with a throw of 35' 9" at the Oologah HS/MS Invite this spring

How the Tech offer came together: "So actually, that's a really funny story.

So it was yesterday, I was in my six hour chemistry class and I feel my phone buzz, and I look at it and it was coach Blanchard had followed me. He immediately asked me, hey, what's your date of birth and can you dunk? And I was like, yeah, I can dunk and I told him my date of birth and all that. And we had this conversation, he was like, what do you know about Texas Tech? I said, well, I know it's in Lubbock and I know that it's a great program and a great school. And he was like, all right, well, you shoot me a text real quick. And then I shot him a text and we were talking. He was like, can we get you out to our next home game? And he sent me a game invite for October 19th against Baylor. And I was like, yeah, of course. And then he was like, hey, I love your tape and then he was asking me, like, what's your head coach's name and phone number? I give him those things.

And like, long story short, I get a call from my head coach and he's like, hey, just FYI, if you get a call from some Texas Tech coaches I would answer it. And I was like, okay. And then Coach Blanchard called me and we had this long conversation about how he loves what he sees in me and that he thinks I'd be a great fit at Texas Tech and that he would like to offer me a scholarship there."

What his first Power 4 offer means to him: "I spend a lot of time at church and I spent a lot of time praying about this. It's just a lot of work and a lot of effort has been put in to put me in this position. My coaches that have pushed me so hard to be what I am and everyone in my family and my friends that have pushed me and let me know that I can do this and that I'm more than capable of. It's not so much of a physical thing as much as it's mental. I'm just extremely blessed for this opportunity."