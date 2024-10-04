2026 OL Aiden Martin talks Red Raiders, upcoming visit

As Texas Tech continues finding new targets for the 2026 class, one of the latest recruits to earn an offer from the Red Raiders is Tulsa (OK) Berryhill offensive tackle Aiden Martin.
Martin announced his offer from Texas Tech - his second overall offer - and General Manager James Blanchard on October 1st, the same day Martin would also announce plans to visit Lubbock for Texas Tech's game vs Baylor later this month.
RedRaiderSports spoke with Martin to gather his reaction to the offer and his overall recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Along with Texas Tech, Martin also holds an offer from Tulsa
... Martin set a PR in the Shot Put with a throw of 35' 9" at the Oologah HS/MS Invite this spring
How the Tech offer came together: "So actually, that's a really funny story.
So it was yesterday, I was in my six hour chemistry class and I feel my phone buzz, and I look at it and it was coach Blanchard had followed me. He immediately asked me, hey, what's your date of birth and can you dunk? And I was like, yeah, I can dunk and I told him my date of birth and all that. And we had this conversation, he was like, what do you know about Texas Tech? I said, well, I know it's in Lubbock and I know that it's a great program and a great school. And he was like, all right, well, you shoot me a text real quick. And then I shot him a text and we were talking. He was like, can we get you out to our next home game? And he sent me a game invite for October 19th against Baylor. And I was like, yeah, of course. And then he was like, hey, I love your tape and then he was asking me, like, what's your head coach's name and phone number? I give him those things.
And like, long story short, I get a call from my head coach and he's like, hey, just FYI, if you get a call from some Texas Tech coaches I would answer it. And I was like, okay. And then Coach Blanchard called me and we had this long conversation about how he loves what he sees in me and that he thinks I'd be a great fit at Texas Tech and that he would like to offer me a scholarship there."
What his first Power 4 offer means to him: "I spend a lot of time at church and I spent a lot of time praying about this. It's just a lot of work and a lot of effort has been put in to put me in this position. My coaches that have pushed me so hard to be what I am and everyone in my family and my friends that have pushed me and let me know that I can do this and that I'm more than capable of. It's not so much of a physical thing as much as it's mental. I'm just extremely blessed for this opportunity."
What he's looking forward to on his upcoming visit to LBK: "The coaches. I'm ready to see that experience of being in Lubbock and seeing everything in Lubbock. Being at the stadium and feeling the crowd energy. Getting to meet the coaches and the players and getting that whole experience."
Connections to Texas Tech: "I do not have any connections. This is why it was really out of the blue. I didn't know if anyone had recommended me or anything."
Other programs in the mix: Martin shared a little bit about a couple other programs recruiting him.
On Tulsa... "I love it being local. I'm a big family man and I like being around family. I like that they showed interest in me, like right away. Like I said I like how they're local and they have a good coaching staff. They treat everyone as equal. That's why Texas Tech and Tulsa, they kind of strike me as because Tulsa was really aggressive while recruiting me and so was Texas Tech. They were just aggressive while recruiting me and they like want me to be there."
On Oklahoma State... "Their crowd is no joke. Like I said, I'm a big, from where I am in Oklahoma, Stillwater is a 45 minute drive. And they haven't offered me or anything yet. And I'm just, right now it's a recruiting process. I'm really just trying to, I'm letting God's way instead of my way. That's how I like to put it."
Position fit at the next level: "My love for the game is at the offensive line. It's what I've played my whole life, it's all I really know. I play defensive line too, I've just found more of a passion to play offensive line. I love playing left tackle. I think tackle is the best position on the football field, left or right. I can play either. At the next level I want to play on the offensive line, preferably at tackle."
Commitment timeline: "I thought about it a little bit, I haven't really gone too deep into it. I've got like a certain timeline. Like maybe after my senior season, sometime around there. Around that time."
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.