2026 Midland OL Pulelei’ite Primus talks Red Raiders
Pulelei'ite Primus picked up an offer from Texas Tech after attending the final Red Raider prospect camp on June 16. The offer was the sixth for the Midland (TX) High School offensive lineman.
RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment.
What you need to know:
... Primus also has offers from UTEP, North Texas, Tulane, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and TCU.
... He also competes in powerlifting and track and field for the Bulldogs, where he throws the Discus and Shot Put, per his atheltic.net page.
How was the Texas Tech camp: "I loved the camp, it was great! Coach Clay McGuire helped out a lot if you needed help. If you were at the camp, you always got help, and I loved that."
The recruiting process: "The recruiting process is going well, I'd say. It just started, so I can't say much about it until maybe later on, but right now, it's going very well."
Receiving his offer from Texas Tech: "Well, I had just finished a rep in a one-on-one and went to the back of the line to start again. While I was waiting, head coach Joey McGuire called me over. We had a little talk, and then he told me he wanted to give me a full-ride offer! I didn't really know what to say besides thank you because, with that kind of stuff, it happens so quickly you don't know what to say right on the spot, but I was very happy."
His thoughts on the Red Raider football program: "I don't really know too much about the program, but I'd love to see more about how the coaches are in practice game situations and how the players are taken care of. That's what my mom and I are really looking for. If I did go there, how would I be treated like on and off the field."
Other schools he is hearing from: "I have heard from schools like Ole Miss, Tulane, Oklahoma, Texas, Houston, UTSA, Arizona, Indiana, and a few more."
Looking ahead to the upcoming season: "Our goals this year as a team are to do better than what we did last year cause if we go off of how we did last year thinking it will be the same, we will not develop into the team our coaches want us to be. A personal goal for me is to fix the little mistakes I made last year. I was a sophomore playing big team 6A high school football. It is a big switch from small freshman ball, so it took a minute to get used to it. I messed up a tiny bit, but I see what I messed up on, and I'm working to fix those mistakes so they won't happen again."
Any other visits or camps scheduled: "This July, I'm going to have an Oklahoma visit in July. There is nothing super serious; I am just going down there to have fun, see, and learn more about the staff and the team itself. Then I have a UTSA camp, and that's about it. I'm really focusing on the upcoming season and trying to get better for my team, so I really am not making a lot of visits at the moment."
