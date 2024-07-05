Pulelei'ite Primus picked up an offer from Texas Tech after attending the final Red Raider prospect camp on June 16. The offer was the sixth for the Midland (TX) High School offensive lineman.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment.

What you need to know:

... Primus also has offers from UTEP, North Texas, Tulane, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and TCU.

... He also competes in powerlifting and track and field for the Bulldogs, where he throws the Discus and Shot Put, per his atheltic.net page.

How was the Texas Tech camp: "I loved the camp, it was great! Coach Clay McGuire helped out a lot if you needed help. If you were at the camp, you always got help, and I loved that."

The recruiting process: "The recruiting process is going well, I'd say. It just started, so I can't say much about it until maybe later on, but right now, it's going very well."

Receiving his offer from Texas Tech: "Well, I had just finished a rep in a one-on-one and went to the back of the line to start again. While I was waiting, head coach Joey McGuire called me over. We had a little talk, and then he told me he wanted to give me a full-ride offer! I didn't really know what to say besides thank you because, with that kind of stuff, it happens so quickly you don't know what to say right on the spot, but I was very happy."