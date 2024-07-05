2026 LB Joseph Credit holds double digit offers, including Texas Tech
As the Red Raiders get close to wrapping up their 2025 class, eyes are focused on the future and next crop of Texas Tech targets and potential commits.
One of the newest prospects to pick up a Texas Tech offer is 2026 Pearland (TX) HS linebacker Joseph Credit.
The 6-foot-1, 200 pound linebacker announced his offer from Josh Bookbinder, James Blanchard and the Red Raiders on July 1st, which was his 11th total offer at the time.
RedRaiderSports caught up with Credit for his thoughts on the offer, overall recruitment and more.
What you need to know...
... Other than Texas Tech, Credit has also reported offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Maryland, Ole Miss, Old Dominion, Oregon State, Penn State, SMU and Texas A&M
... As a sophomore, Credit put up 54 tackles, 4 TFL's, 4 sacks and 5 hurries per his MaxPreps page
... Credit was named All-District 2nd Team following his sophomore season
... On the track Credit put up a person record 11.54 100 Meters and a 23.87 200 Meters this spring. He also competes for Pearland's 4x100 Relay team.
... Credit was teammates at Pearland last season with Texas Tech freshman defensive back Ashton Hampton
Overall recruitment: "Man, it's been a blessing honestly. Being able to see all this success in my recruiting, it makes me want to work harder honestly. It makes me wanna take one more step in working and going to workouts and being in the weight room, doing my speed training. All those types of things. It just makes me want to work harder."
Talking with Josh Bookbinder and James Blanchard: "Man, they're cool guys. They just told me a little bit about themselves, their backstory, and I like how they roll. I like them, they seemed like cool guys on the phone. I'm excited to take a visit out there later my junior year."
Plans to visit Tech: "I'll just continue to talk to the staff and see what time would be best to come over there, but it would be nice to go down there and come see a game."
Connections to Texas Tech: "My teammate last season Ashton Hampton. He's at Texas Tech right now."
Staying in Texas for school: "I feel like it has something to do with my recruiting. I feel like it's gonna have some type of connection to my decision but in my decision I feel like it's where I can get developed as a man, as a player, where I see as the best fit for me."
Offer earned that shocked him: "Definitely Ole Miss. I just like their coaches and what they have going on over there. Just everything when it comes to Lane Kiffin, his staff and what they've been building over there. It's gonna be excited to see what they have going on."
Dream school growing up: "As a kid I always, I'm from Houston, so I've always seen UH as one of those places where like 'dang, these guys are crazy, I wanna go there'. My grandma lives around there so it's always been one of my dream schools to go to."
Working with LB trainer Donnie Baggs: "Man I've been working with him since like two years ago when I was a little scrawny little kid so he's seen my development and I thank him a lot for everything he's done for me. Without him I wouldn't even be in this situation right now. Doing all the stuff I do with him, it gets me ready."
What he's looking for in a program: "Like I was saying I just think where I can be developed as a man and as a player. Somewhere I can just see and know that these guys are gonna take care of me. First of all really is academics, honestly. That's always been one big thing with me and my dad and everybody in my family is just getting a good education. Because you can stand on the book longer than you can stand on the football. So that's really the main three things."
