As the Red Raiders get close to wrapping up their 2025 class, eyes are focused on the future and next crop of Texas Tech targets and potential commits.

One of the newest prospects to pick up a Texas Tech offer is 2026 Pearland (TX) HS linebacker Joseph Credit.

The 6-foot-1, 200 pound linebacker announced his offer from Josh Bookbinder, James Blanchard and the Red Raiders on July 1st, which was his 11th total offer at the time.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Credit for his thoughts on the offer, overall recruitment and more.

What you need to know...

... Other than Texas Tech, Credit has also reported offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Maryland, Ole Miss, Old Dominion, Oregon State, Penn State, SMU and Texas A&M

... As a sophomore, Credit put up 54 tackles, 4 TFL's, 4 sacks and 5 hurries per his MaxPreps page

... Credit was named All-District 2nd Team following his sophomore season

... On the track Credit put up a person record 11.54 100 Meters and a 23.87 200 Meters this spring. He also competes for Pearland's 4x100 Relay team.

... Credit was teammates at Pearland last season with Texas Tech freshman defensive back Ashton Hampton

Overall recruitment: "Man, it's been a blessing honestly. Being able to see all this success in my recruiting, it makes me want to work harder honestly. It makes me wanna take one more step in working and going to workouts and being in the weight room, doing my speed training. All those types of things. It just makes me want to work harder."

Talking with Josh Bookbinder and James Blanchard: "Man, they're cool guys. They just told me a little bit about themselves, their backstory, and I like how they roll. I like them, they seemed like cool guys on the phone. I'm excited to take a visit out there later my junior year."

Plans to visit Tech: "I'll just continue to talk to the staff and see what time would be best to come over there, but it would be nice to go down there and come see a game."

Connections to Texas Tech: "My teammate last season Ashton Hampton. He's at Texas Tech right now."