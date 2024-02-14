2026 Fort Worth (TX) Eastern Hills guard Alex Barther visited Texas Tech over the weekend to take in the Red Raiders' 66-59 win over UCF. Barther also picked up an offer on the visit and continued building his relationships with the Texas Tech staff, including General Manager Kellen Buffington.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Barther for his thoughts on Lubbock and where the Red Raiders sit early in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Barther holds 7 offers to date. Along with Texas Tech, other programs in the mix include Arizona State, Mississippi State, Missouri, SMU, TCU and Texas A&M

... As of February 13th, Barther has helped his Eastern Hills Highlanders to a 26-4 record on the season

... Barther plans to play AAU ball with Southern Assault this summer

Texas Tech gameday visit: "Really I was just paying attention to the gameplay, how the coaches run the system and how it's all going through everything.

I loved the atmosphere, it was a very, very good atmosphere. The arena was very energetic. The fans were really in tune and that's what really stuck out to me most."

Connection with the Tech coaches: "Coach Buff (Kellen Buffington). I talked to the head coach a little bit. I really met all the coaches, the whole coaching staff but it was mostly coach Buff. He showed us around and he made us feel welcome."