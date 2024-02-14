2026 guard Alex Barther up to 7 offers including TTU
2026 Fort Worth (TX) Eastern Hills guard Alex Barther visited Texas Tech over the weekend to take in the Red Raiders' 66-59 win over UCF. Barther also picked up an offer on the visit and continued building his relationships with the Texas Tech staff, including General Manager Kellen Buffington.
RedRaiderSports caught up with Barther for his thoughts on Lubbock and where the Red Raiders sit early in his recruitment.
What you need to know...
... Barther holds 7 offers to date. Along with Texas Tech, other programs in the mix include Arizona State, Mississippi State, Missouri, SMU, TCU and Texas A&M
... As of February 13th, Barther has helped his Eastern Hills Highlanders to a 26-4 record on the season
... Barther plans to play AAU ball with Southern Assault this summer
Texas Tech gameday visit: "Really I was just paying attention to the gameplay, how the coaches run the system and how it's all going through everything.
I loved the atmosphere, it was a very, very good atmosphere. The arena was very energetic. The fans were really in tune and that's what really stuck out to me most."
Connection with the Tech coaches: "Coach Buff (Kellen Buffington). I talked to the head coach a little bit. I really met all the coaches, the whole coaching staff but it was mostly coach Buff. He showed us around and he made us feel welcome."
What the Tech offer means to him: "It's very confident, it put a lot of confidence in me. I feel good about it. It's one of the bigger schools that I've gotten an offer from and I'm grateful."
Return visit to Lubbock? "Yeah, definitely. Coach Buff said to come after June 8th when it's official, or whenever the date is I forgot. He said we're gonna come down, take some pictures, check out the campus a little bit more."
Other schools he's visited: "So far just TCU."
Schools he wants to hear from: "Houston, I'll throw Texas in there. That's really it to be honest."
What his Eastern Hills team has to do to win state: "I feel like we just gotta keep trusting each other as a team and just play together. Not only play together we gotta play together more than we have been playing. Trust the gameplan more and just trust each other out there."
What he's looking to improve on this off-season: "My handles, I would say getting my shot more consistent and my athleticism."