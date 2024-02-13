As the Texas Tech basketball coaches continue recruiting and offering prospects for future cycles, two teammates from well-known AAU program Southern Assault made the trip to West Texas over the weekend.

2026 prospects Alex Barther II and Davion Adkins were in Lubbock to take in Texas Tech's 66-59 win over UCF.

For the 6-foot-8 Adkins the offer was his fourth overall, and second in-state offer.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Adkins following the visit for his thoughts and more.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech joined California, South Carolina State and TCU on Adkins' offer list

... While unranked on Rivals, other recruiting sites have Adkins ranked as a high three-star, top 100 national prospect

... As of February 12th, Adkins has helped Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy team to a 17-11 record which includes a 7-0 district record

Visit to Texas Tech: "They gave us a little tour. I liked the tour and then we went to the game, watched the game for a little while. It was a tough game but they came out with the win. They fought hard, I like to see that."

Connection with the staff: "They've been recruiting me for a while. I talk to Buff (Kellen Buffington). He's a great coach. I went to The Next Wave Camp where he was hosting it. It was a great experience for me and I just loved it.

He's trying to build a strong group that could take them to the championship, win games and a build a legacy."