2026 forward Davion Adkins visits Texas Tech for win over UCF
As the Texas Tech basketball coaches continue recruiting and offering prospects for future cycles, two teammates from well-known AAU program Southern Assault made the trip to West Texas over the weekend.
2026 prospects Alex Barther II and Davion Adkins were in Lubbock to take in Texas Tech's 66-59 win over UCF.
For the 6-foot-8 Adkins the offer was his fourth overall, and second in-state offer.
RedRaiderSports caught up with Adkins following the visit for his thoughts and more.
What you need to know...
... Texas Tech joined California, South Carolina State and TCU on Adkins' offer list
... While unranked on Rivals, other recruiting sites have Adkins ranked as a high three-star, top 100 national prospect
... As of February 12th, Adkins has helped Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy team to a 17-11 record which includes a 7-0 district record
Visit to Texas Tech: "They gave us a little tour. I liked the tour and then we went to the game, watched the game for a little while. It was a tough game but they came out with the win. They fought hard, I like to see that."
Connection with the staff: "They've been recruiting me for a while. I talk to Buff (Kellen Buffington). He's a great coach. I went to The Next Wave Camp where he was hosting it. It was a great experience for me and I just loved it.
He's trying to build a strong group that could take them to the championship, win games and a build a legacy."
Plans to return to Lubbock for a future visit? "Yes, most definitely."
Opportunity to stay close to home for college: "It means a lot, you know? I love getting offers that are in Texas, but I'm open to anything for real."
Other schools: Adkins has 4 offers to date, but a few more could be coming soon.
"I have heard from Texas State and UNLV, and a few other schools. A school that I would want to starting recruiting me would be like Duke or Texas."
Things he wants to improve on this summer: "I would love to improve my handle, help my team even more with extra ball handling."