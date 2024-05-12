Another Texas Tech Red Raider target who showed out at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas on April 28 was 2026 Forney (TX) High School dual-threat Nelson Peterson Jr. He currently holds one offer from the Red Raiders and has also visited Oklahoma and TCU. RedRaiderSports spoke with him at the camp to get his thoughts on Texas Tech and more.

What you need to know...

...Texas Tech offered him on February 8, 2024.

...Last season at Sunnyvale High School, he passed for 1,167 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 648 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in 12 games for the Raiders, per his MaxPreps page.

...He is the younger brother of former NFL MVP and Oklahoma Sooner Adrian Peterson.

What he was trying to accomplish at the latest Rivals camp?

"I want to show that I am one of the best quarterbacks in my class, in the state of Texas, and the country."

On getting an offer from Texas Tech:

"I was extremely blessed and thankful for them giving me the chance to play quarterback at the next level. The coach that I talked to was head coach Joey McGuire."