2026 dual-threat QB Nelson Peterson Jr. chats summer plans, recruitment
Another Texas Tech Red Raider target who showed out at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas on April 28 was 2026 Forney (TX) High School dual-threat Nelson Peterson Jr. He currently holds one offer from the Red Raiders and has also visited Oklahoma and TCU. RedRaiderSports spoke with him at the camp to get his thoughts on Texas Tech and more.
What you need to know...
...Texas Tech offered him on February 8, 2024.
...Last season at Sunnyvale High School, he passed for 1,167 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 648 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground in 12 games for the Raiders, per his MaxPreps page.
...He is the younger brother of former NFL MVP and Oklahoma Sooner Adrian Peterson.
What he was trying to accomplish at the latest Rivals camp?
"I want to show that I am one of the best quarterbacks in my class, in the state of Texas, and the country."
On getting an offer from Texas Tech:
"I was extremely blessed and thankful for them giving me the chance to play quarterback at the next level. The coach that I talked to was head coach Joey McGuire."
Contact with Texas Tech coaches:
"I talk to coach Joey McGuire. I talked to him when I went down there for spring practice, and we have a great relationship."
Visit to Texas Tech:
"While I was there for my visit, I got to see the facility, the stadium that they're working on, and how they run practice. When I looked at the offense and quarterback, I could see myself playing there. I am hoping to get back to Texas Tech this summer to attend a camp and also visit."
Other schools he is hearing from:
"Other schools that I'm hearing from are Oklahoma, TCU, and Baylor."
The off-season:
"This off-season, I am running track and also going to do summer track. I might play basketball next year. For track, I run the 200 and 400 meters."
What he is looking for in a program?
"What I want in the school that I commit to is an offense that will throw the ball and that gives me the opportunity to play."